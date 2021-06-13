Missoulian editorial: Stone-Manning would be better leader for Bureau of Land Management

When Tracy Stone-Manning was tapped by the Biden administration to lead the Bureau of Land Management, the applause came from all quarters, but perhaps nowhere louder than here in Missoula, where she has left a lasting legacy of land conservation and collaboration across stakeholder groups.
Stone-Manning, we know, would represent Missoula and Montana well in this office. Her career provides ample evidence of a far-sightedness and commitment to the public land values cherished throughout this state, and which will serve the American people well.
Moreover, Stone-Manning would be a significant improvement over the dreadful representation we’ve had in that seat in recent years.
The BLM plays an outsize role in Western states like Montana, where it manages two national monuments and a horse range in addition to forest base and grazing lands. The Montana/Dakotas office alone oversees 8.3 million acres of multiple-use public lands and more than 47 million acres of mineral estates — which include oil, gas and coal.
It’s a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Interior, which another Montanan — Ryan Zinke — led for less than two years after he was nominated for the post by President Trump.
Recall that both U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted in support of Zinke’s confirmation in 2017. At the time, Zinke was Montana’s representative in the U.S. House — and an unabashed Republican. But that did not stop Tester, a Democrat, from voting for his confirmation.
“I believe Congressman Zinke will do right by Montana and the country in this role,” Tester explained. “Montana will be watching, and I know he'll make us proud."
As it turns out, Montanans were not always proud of Zinke’s conduct as head of the Interior Department. Under his leadership the agency proposed jaw-dropping fee increases for national parks, suspended grizzly bear recovery work in the North Cascades Ecosystem and announced abrupt yet vague changes to management of the National Bison Range. Montanans were downright embarrassed when he accused “30 percent” of Interior employees of being “disloyal to the flag” and tweeted insults about Congressional Democrats. As the ethics complaints stacked up, Zinke announced he was stepping down.
His shoes were filled by David Bernhardt, a former oil industry lobbyist who had previously worked as a staffer for a Republican congressman and as an attorney for the Interior during the George W. Bush administration. Bernhardt appointed William Perry Pendley to lead the BLM for the remainder of the Trump administration even though he never received Senate confirmation. In fact, last year, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris ruled that Pendley had been serving unlawfully, invalidated actions taken during his tenure and ordered him removed from the position.
This recent history is important to understanding the current situation. The BLM and Interior Department — agencies of such importance to Montanans — have been plagued for years by waves of controversy and turbulence.
Tracy Stone-Manning promises to steer this ship out of the storm and away from the rocks.
A longtime voice on environmental issues, Stone-Manning has served as executive director of the Five Valleys Land Trust and the Clark Fork Coalition in Missoula. As a local leader on lands issues, she has worked with Republicans and Democrats, farmers and ranchers, hunters and hikers, private landowners and public land access advocates. She has spearheaded efforts to expand hunting and fishing access, as well as restore and conserve important migration corridors. She has been an unflagging supporter of fully funding and permanently authorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund. For the past four years, she has served as a senior advisor to the National Wildlife Federation, and she has served as treasurer and board member for the Montana Conservation Voters.
Stone-Manning is a former senior staff member for Senator Tester, having been named Missoula region director and acting statewide staff director before she was chosen by Gov. Steve Bullock to lead the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Bullock then tapped her for his chief of staff. She is clearly qualified to lead large organizations with numerous employees.
It speaks to the depth and breadth of her career that more than two dozen Montana groups have endorsed her nomination — from wilderness groups to businesses, sportsmen’s groups and Missoula’s own county commissioners.
It also says something about the strength of her experience that the worst criticisms that could be scraped up against her at last week’s confirmation hearing were either purely political in nature or obviously overblown.
At a confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Stone-Manning was assailed by Republicans who questioned whether she could set aside party politics. Daines also tried to make hay out of a personal loan Stone-Manning received in 2008 that came with an interest rate of 6% at a time when the consumer loan rate was as high as 11% — and at a time when Stone-Manning was a member of Tester’s staff. The email from Daines’ office is titled “BLM Nominee Stone-Manning Questioned for Taking Personal Loan at Discounted Rate While Serving as Sr. Congressional Staffer” and states, “Senate Ethics has clear policies in place that are now in question and need to be addressed and answered.”
However, it appears Stone-Manning has already followed those policies. Senate ethics rules allow gifts so long as they are reported according to disclosure rules, and she duly disclosed the loan in a personal finance report, as required, in advance of the hearing.
The worries about Stone-Manning’s politics ring more than a bit hypocritical given the bipartisan support for other nominees with much more partisan histories.
If this is the worst that can be said about Tracy Stone-Manning, her confirmation ought to be approved without further fuss — and with full support from both of Montana’s senators.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.