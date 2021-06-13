Missoulian editorial: Stone-Manning would be better leader for Bureau of Land Management

Recall that both U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines voted in support of Zinke’s confirmation in 2017. At the time, Zinke was Montana’s representative in the U.S. House — and an unabashed Republican. But that did not stop Tester, a Democrat, from voting for his confirmation.

“I believe Congressman Zinke will do right by Montana and the country in this role,” Tester explained. “Montana will be watching, and I know he'll make us proud."

As it turns out, Montanans were not always proud of Zinke’s conduct as head of the Interior Department. Under his leadership the agency proposed jaw-dropping fee increases for national parks, suspended grizzly bear recovery work in the North Cascades Ecosystem and announced abrupt yet vague changes to management of the National Bison Range. Montanans were downright embarrassed when he accused “30 percent” of Interior employees of being “disloyal to the flag” and tweeted insults about Congressional Democrats. As the ethics complaints stacked up, Zinke announced he was stepping down.