Missoulian editorial: Surviving a fiery hot summer

It’s happening again. Average daily temperatures are rising, fire danger warnings are ticking toward the red zone and the Missoula Fire Department rescued a drowning man from the Clark Fork River last week.

It’s summertime in Missoula, Montana.

Fortunately for the Garden City, the drought and high heat waves rolling through the West this June have so far skipped our inversion-prone valley. In the coming weeks, however, and for Missoulians planning out-of-county excursions right now, it’s smart to heed some common-sense precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

It’s a common misconception that the hottest part of the day comes around noon. In fact, noon is when there’s the most direct sunlight, so it’s an important time to stay covered—by sunscreen if nothing else. The hottest part of a summer day is actually around 3 p.m., when it’s best to plan on being someplace cool.

“Someplace cool” only includes a car if there’s air conditioning. Too often, children and pets are left unattended in parked vehicles on warm days, with tragic results. If the outside temperature is 80 degrees, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise to 109 degrees within 20 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.