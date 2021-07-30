Missoulian editorial: Thank firefighters by preventing new wildfires

A haze of chokecherries to the smoke that is still clogging the Missoula Valley and surrounding areas. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert this week for 13 counties, including Missoula, after smoke from wildfires near and far caused conditions to fall to levels deemed “unhealthy” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” When air quality is this bad, it’s best to avoid prolonged outdoor activity if possible, especially for those in vulnerable groups: children, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.

A community garden of huckleberries to Garden City Harvest in celebration of the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary. Garden City Harvest, which partners with the University of Montana Environmental Studies program to run the PEAS Farm in the Rattlesnake Valley, has grown over the years to include 20 community and school gardens, neighborhood farms, and educational and employment programs, focusing on producing local food for Missoulians, and especially for those who live in poverty.