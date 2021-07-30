Missoulian editorial: Thank firefighters by preventing new wildfires

A patch of huckleberries found with great relief for the firefighter who was found by Missoula County Search and Rescue volunteers after going missing for a few hours earlier this week. He had been responding to the Granite Pass Complex blaze burning near the Idaho border and missed a check-in, prompting repeated attempts to reach him, followed by a ground and air search. He was found shortly after midnight, tired and thirsty but otherwise OK.
While this story has a happy ending, it underscores the many dangers faced by firefighters as they battle blazes of all sizes throughout Montana. Just a couple of weeks ago, a Red Lodge firefighter was severely burned while working on the Harris Hill fire. Earlier this week four other firefighters who were injured when the Garland fire suddenly shifted directions were released from the hospital; a fifth is still being treated. Let’s keep these risks in mind and show our gratitude to these brave firefighters by taking pains to prevent new wildfires.
A haze of chokecherries to the smoke that is still clogging the Missoula Valley and surrounding areas. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality alert this week for 13 counties, including Missoula, after smoke from wildfires near and far caused conditions to fall to levels deemed “unhealthy” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” When air quality is this bad, it’s best to avoid prolonged outdoor activity if possible, especially for those in vulnerable groups: children, the elderly and those with chronic health conditions.
A community garden of huckleberries to Garden City Harvest in celebration of the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary. Garden City Harvest, which partners with the University of Montana Environmental Studies program to run the PEAS Farm in the Rattlesnake Valley, has grown over the years to include 20 community and school gardens, neighborhood farms, and educational and employment programs, focusing on producing local food for Missoulians, and especially for those who live in poverty.
An inner tube filled with huckleberries to the local entrepreneurs helping to meet demand for river recreation, while also making it a more enjoyable and safe experience for everyone. The Clark Fork River is a popular place to boat or float on hot summer days, but over the years the ever-increasing number of people on the water has led to parking headaches, traffic congestion, trash pile-ups and more incidents of car thefts and impaired driving. Local businesses have made a notable difference this year with shuttle services that provide a variety of river necessities, from life jackets and secure storage to bathrooms and other amenities. The University of Montana also launched a free shuttle to ferry up to 20 people at a time, plus their flotation device of choice, during peak afternoon hours through Aug. 29.
A chewed-up crop of chokecherries to the hordes of grasshoppers and persistent drought devastating Montana crops this summer. High temperatures paired with one of the driest seasons on record were already making things hard for farmers and ranchers in much of Montana. Clouds of hoppers so massive they can be seen via National Weather Service radar have stripped many fields of any remaining greenery.
An inspiring batch of huckleberries to the high school students from Montana and other states who attended a summer camp geared for future journalists last week. The free four-day camp offered by the University of Montana’s School of Journalism, with financial support from Humanities Montana, gathered nearly 35 students to interview local news organizations, learn about reporting and produce a magazine-style print publication. Their visit to the Missoulian newsroom left our staff impressed by their skills and passion, and hopeful for the future of journalism.
