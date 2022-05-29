Missoulian editorial: The lesson of the Krag

This Memorial Day soaked in the blood of children demands a lesson from military history.

The Boston area has a lot of war memorials, but most of the soldier statues commemorate the First World War or the Spanish-American War. One can tell because the young man in bronze carries a distinctive rifle called the Krag.

The give-away is the little rectangular box jutting out the right side of the rifle. This was where the bullets went, often called the “shelf magazine.” It held five cartridges, to be dropped in one by one.

That design matters, because when the U.S. Military ordered half a million Krags from the Springfield Armory between 1893 and 1904, bullets were the weak link in infantry combat. They were heavy and expensive, so the Army wanted its soldiers to make each one count. The “fire control protocol” of the day focused on precise shooting. Officers didn’t want men wasting ammo.

That strategy died shortly after eventual President Teddy Roosevelt sent his Rough Riders up Cuba's San Juan Hill in 1898. There, 750 Spanish troops armed with German-designed Mauser rifles fended off 8,500 attackers shooting Krags. The difference, the U.S. Army soon realized, was the Mauser’s quick-loading “stripper clip.” It allowed fewer men to do more damage and control more space. They could throw more lead than the Krag-draggers.

This military trivia has a modern point. The progression of war rifles throughout the 20th century was a race to see how much devastation a single soldier could deliver. The 1903 Springfield rifle that replaced the Krag copied the Mauser’s five-cartridge clip. Soon that got eclipsed by the 20-round stick magazines in Thompson submachine guns, which soon added the 100-round drum magazines popularized in gangster movies. Eventually we got to the M-16, and its civilian cousin, the "AR-style" assault rifle.

The bloody tactical fact here is that a dead soldier costs your opponent one soldier, but a wounded soldier ties up six or eight comrades who try to rescue, protect and treat him. In other words, spraying bullets willy-nilly is more effective at creating problems for the other side than precision shooting. By comparison, the relatively slow-loading Springfield morphed into many hunter’s favorite .30-06 deer rifle, and remained a popular sniper rifle through the Vietnam War.

Which brings us to Uvalde, Texas, Salvador Ramos and his assault rifle. The weapon he used to slaughter 19 children and two teachers so thoroughly that some bodies could only be identified by DNA matching did not solve any problems. Its sole purpose was to create problems, as massively and quickly as possible. It was used to overwhelm good guys with guns, to fend off SWAT teams, and spray blood all over the hands of anyone who insists the Second Amendment conveys some inviolate, irresponsible right.

Americans have far too many guns hanging over fireplaces, tucked away in safes and spilling out of closets to confiscate. We only have ourselves, and a duty to treat others as we wish to be treated. A well-regulated militia does not solve the problem of gun evil with more guns. We can let our behavior be the problem, or the solution.

