Not for the first time, the Missoulian’s digital staff answered an emergency call that may have saved a life last week.

Someone spoke at a public event, criticizing their government. The discussion was part of an academic panel, where everyone was sitting down and citing evidence. No megaphones, barstools, masks or tactical gear was involved.

And yet, that person’s observation that their own government was breaking its own rules and wider rights of human decency triggered threats from that government against their livelihood and life. That government has a well-known track record of making good on those threats. Its targets suffer, disappear or die in the street, surrounded by police looking the other way.

So as part of a larger effort, the Missoulian staff did what it could to erase this person’s digital tracks. We severed links to video files and edited out reported comments. We don’t want the last words this person hears before the prison door clangs shut to be their own.

We often get requests to have embarrassing stories removed from the Missoulian news pages. People don’t want their parents to learn of their marriage, or their kids to learn of their divorce. We get lots of calls asking for drunk-driving convictions to be expunged. Those are public records of acts with public consequences.

In one recent, bizarre episode, a reputation-repair agent contacted the newspaper asking that someone who’d been aggressively stupid in public was now regretful, and would like stories about his comments taken down as he made amends. This was followed by an email from a self-signed “hacker” threatening to attack the newspaper’s website if we didn’t remove the person’s comments immediately. In sympathy with the person involved, we’re assuming the whole thing was a newfangled internet scam and moving on.

When real governments start attacking peaceful critics, that exposes their own insecurity. When people in authority use their power to silence opponents, they violate the rules that hold their own society together. When Montana legislators proposing laws to discriminate and disenfranchise fellow Montanans feel offended by even listening to the targets of their legislation, that ought to prompt a moment of pause. In halls of power, it’s a short step from shutting off a microphone to shutting off a person.

In the United States, we pledge allegiance to “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” In the larger world, the rule reads: Treat others as we wish to be treated. Some days, that is a matter of life and death.