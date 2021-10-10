Missoulian editorial: Threatening health care workers is unacceptable

A health care worker, who asked that her name not be used, said she “never thought she would see the day that this would even have to be posted.”

We find it myopic, at best, that many people still don’t believe in a virus that has killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide, 700,000 in the U.S., 2,000 in Montana and 136 in Missoula. It’s willful ignorance at worst.

And taking out hostility on health care workers only worsens the problem. Many are quitting the profession rather than put up with this behavior, adding to the chronic understaffing that many facilities face just when their services are needed the most.

We see too many news accounts of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers suddenly seeing reason and begging for the vaccine as they are wheeled into a hospital and intubated — that’s when a doctor puts a tube down your throat because you can’t breathe.

By then it’s too late.

We don’t wish that fate on anyone.

Medical professionals are the unsung heroes of this pandemic. Without their selfless efforts, the pain and suffering would be much worse.

Remember to thank them — not curse them — when it’s your or your loved ones’ turn to be treated.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

