Missoulian editorial: Two rotten votes from Rosendale

"Rep. Rosendale voted in favor of a bill to give gold medals to USCP in March,” his office explained in response to the Missoulian Editorial Board’s request for an explanation. “Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi is continuing to play politics with the events of that day and months later brought a bill to the floor with an unrelated act of violence at the Capitol perpetrated by an Islamic extremist — attempting to pin that act on protesters months prior.”

The one playing politics here is Rep. Rosendale. The “unrelated act of violence” this statement refers to concerns Officer Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force who died in the line of duty after he was fatally struck by a vehicle that rammed into a Capitol Complex barricade on April 2. The driver, 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot at the scene and later died.

The legislation was about honoring the U.S. Capitol Police who defend the seat of American government — not parsing the motives of the attackers.

Rosendale’s rationale for his opposition is badly contorted, and a poor reflection on Montana. Both bills, fortunately, passed with strong majorities.