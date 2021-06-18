Missoulian editorial: Two rotten votes from Rosendale

Deep red chokecherries to U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, for two deeply worrisome votes cast in Congress this week.
Montana’s only representative in the U.S. House was one of only 14 members of the U.S. House to vote against recognizing Juneteenth — June 19 — as a federal holiday. Also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and is recognized or observed in 48 states, including Montana.
“This is an effort by the Left to create a day out of whole cloth to celebrate identity politics as part of its larger efforts to make Critical Race Theory the reigning ideology of our country,” Rosendale said in a statement. “Since I believe in treating everyone equally, regardless of race, and that we should be focused on what unites us rather than our differences, I will vote no.”
Rosendale is just wrong. Texas, hardly considered a stronghold for the Left, has recognized Juneteenth since 1980. Even Idaho passed legislation observing the holiday in 2001, long before critical race theory became a concern for certain conservative politicians.
Of further embarrassment to Montana, Rosendale was one of just 21 House Republicans to vote against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol this year.
"Rep. Rosendale voted in favor of a bill to give gold medals to USCP in March,” his office explained in response to the Missoulian Editorial Board’s request for an explanation. “Unfortunately, Nancy Pelosi is continuing to play politics with the events of that day and months later brought a bill to the floor with an unrelated act of violence at the Capitol perpetrated by an Islamic extremist — attempting to pin that act on protesters months prior.”
The one playing politics here is Rep. Rosendale. The “unrelated act of violence” this statement refers to concerns Officer Billy Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police force who died in the line of duty after he was fatally struck by a vehicle that rammed into a Capitol Complex barricade on April 2. The driver, 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot at the scene and later died.
The legislation was about honoring the U.S. Capitol Police who defend the seat of American government — not parsing the motives of the attackers.
Rosendale’s rationale for his opposition is badly contorted, and a poor reflection on Montana. Both bills, fortunately, passed with strong majorities.
Better late than never huckleberries to Missoula County residents who take advantage of local options to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The county health department is teaming up with other local organizations to encourage residents who are eligible for the vaccine but who have, for whatever reason, not received it yet, to do their part to help boost community immunity. The Missoula YMCA is providing free short-term child care, Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to local vaccination sites, and the health department brought its mobile vaccination clinic to two different public events at Caras Park, with plans to hold at least four additional mobile vaccine clinics over the coming weeks.
Scorching hot chokecherries to the heat-magnifying surface of the new Beartracks Bridge spanning the Clark Fork River in downtown Missoula. “Direct sunlight can increase the surface temperature of this sidewalk,” a new sign warns pedestrians, and a civil engineering specialist got a reading of 147 degrees one recent sunny afternoon. That’s important to be aware of if crossing the span with a furry friend, as “beagle guy” Greg Mergenthaler was doing with his six beagles a few weeks ago when they began showing signs of heat-related distress.
Thoughtfully balanced huckleberries to the proposed plans for adding commercial cellphone service to developed areas of Glacier National Park. The plan recognizes that many park visitors expect and enjoy the lack of technological connectivity — while also recognizing that many park visitors prefer to have the option of staying connected. The proposal would restrict coverage to developed areas of Many Glacier, Rising Sun, Two Medicine and Lake McDonald Lodge, for a nice balance.
Statistically charted chokecherries to the news that the number of deaths surpassed the number of births in Montana for the first time in more than 100 years. In 2019, the number of births in Montana exceeded the number of deaths by 677; in 2020, there were 1,200 more deaths than births. The number of births has been trending downward in recent years, while the number of deaths held relatively steady until last year, when it increased by 14%. COVID-19 played a lethal role in this increase as the third-leading cause of death last year, although fatalities from other causes increased as well.
Respectfully incinerated huckleberries to the Flag Day ceremonies held in western Montana and throughout the nation this past Monday in which American flags were gathered and burned. Long celebrated with parades and commemorated with history lessons, Flag Day is also an appropriate time to solemnly retire worn-out or damaged flags by burning them to ashes, and hundreds of them were disposed of in this manner at one such ceremony in Missoula this year.
A pool full of huckleberries to Katharine Berkoff, a Missoula Hellgate graduate and former Missoula Aquatic Club member who swam the women’s 100-meter backstroke with a time of 58.62, making her the sixth-fastest American of all time, at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, this week. Although she fell short in winning a spot on the Olympic team in the final, her speedy swim time can be added to a stack of accomplishments that includes three national titles and seven All-American honors.