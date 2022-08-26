Missoulian editorial: UM alum to Glacier worth a huckleberry

Dave Roemer doesn’t need any huckleberries delivered to welcome him to the Glacier National Park superintendent’s office — he’s surrounded by the best berry patches in the Pacific Northwest. Still, we hope he saves a few minutes to savor the natural perk of his post as he settles into the challenge of managing a place on the forefront of climate change, recreation trend shifts and interagency cooperation. Given his personal connection to the University of Montana’s environmental studies program (where he earned his master’s degree), we look forward to a superintendency aware of how Glacier affects the world outside its boundaries as much as it protects the treasures within.

Chokecherries have some medicinal benefits, and we recommend some kind of medicine to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to clear up its recent public appearance. It faces a lawsuit over disturbing evidence that some of its Fish and Wildlife Commission members took blatant measures to skirt Montana’s open-meetings laws while developing rules for elk shoulder seasons and wolf-killing measures. Then we learn that FWP Law Enforcement Chief Dave Loewen has been ordered out of the office since mid-July. He told Lee State Bureau reporter Tom Kuglin, “After bringing forth to the Director's Office my concerns of false rumors being spread, defamatory comments being made, and inappropriate communication being held between management level staff and field staff, I in turn was placed on Administrative Leave for allegedly creating a hostile work environment for suggesting those responsible be held accountable.” We’ve subsequently learned that Loewen’s replacement, Assistant Chief J.D. Douglas, is out of the office on what a spokesman called “personnel issues.” This all follows the unceremonial departure of long-time Region 2 Wildlife Manager Mike Thompson, who retired in January after being punished for what was described to him as “breaches in the chain of command.”

Thompson’s own words on his retirement bear repeating: “There are more politics involved in it now, more forces trying to control Montanans and build tribes unto themselves than I was aware of when I first came here. I think that’s in our way, and I think it would be a great benefit to Montana’s resources and way of life if we could peel that layer apart.”

A Vista Dome (look it up) full of huckleberries to the advocates of a restored North Coast Hiawatha passenger rail route. Montana’s countryside was made for train cruising, and linking its population centers of Missoula, Butte, Bozeman and Billings would be an international boon. Restoring a mass-transit option with a more contemplative pace than the rat maze that now dominates air travel would be a good mental health move too. It’s a mode the rest of the world has figured out to great benefit — surely we can get the trains to run again in the United States.