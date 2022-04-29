Missoulian Editorial: UM enrollment numbers improve

Sometimes it takes a long time for huckleberries to mature. This week, the University of Montana got to celebrate its first improvement in freshmen enrollment numbers in a decade — a 30% jump over last year’s. Plus, UM saw a 7% increase in the number of freshmen moving on to sophomore studies. Academics are quick to observe that “correlation is not causation,” but we think recent efforts to improve the way UM handles sexual assault investigations and notifications has a lot to do with its student retention. It’s been roughly a decade since Missoulians confronted a culture of sexual abuse and assault in its student-athlete community, and those incidents have had national repercussions. When parents entrust their children, when taxpayers entrust their dollars, and when a community entrusts its reputation to an institution, that incurs massive responsibility. We applaud UM’s continued efforts at rooting out sexual violence from its academic garden, and consider its growth in student numbers evidence of progress.

Unaffordable chokecherries to the factors driving the cost of childcare beyond any Montanan’s reasonable budget range. A University of Wisconsin report found a family with two children spends 31% of its total income on keeping the kids supervised while the parents work. That’s typically the upper limit for what a family should pay for housing, and far above the 7% of income the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines as affordable childcare. We’re already well acquainted with the challenges of paying rent in Big Sky Country. If the house and the kids consume two-thirds of the paycheck, (before we get to food, insurance and related financial requirements), it doesn’t take a math degree to see we’re crimping the most productive part of our future. Child tax credits from federal pandemic relief bills produced a significant response in households able to rejoin the workforce under trying conditions. While the pandemic relief has faded, the childcare problem has not. Tax subsidies won’t solve everything, but alternative solutions to affordable childcare would be appreciated.

Railroads, churches and hospitals plan on 100-year timeframes, which can be frustrating to those of us who see a situation with an apparent simple fix but can’t perceive any movement. So a jar of well-aged huckleberry preserves to the Missoula Redevelopment Agency’s determined efforts to turn the Montana Rail Link bridge by St. Patrick Hospital into a pedestrian passage. In her first interview with the Missoulian in 2004, MRA Director Ellen Buchanan had her portrait taken on that bridge, and promptly got scolded by an MRL security guard for potential trespassing (it was the Missoulian’s fault – apologies). But trains haven’t crossed that bridge for years, and those that did were the shortest possible (usually an engine and one car, apparently just to prove it was still possible). Meanwhile, we’ve seen a new baseball stadium, new grocery store, new restaurants and an entire housing and recreation complex sprout around either end of the bridge. Allowing Missoulians to walk or bike across this span seems like the highest and best way to bring community together long-term.

