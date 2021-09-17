Missoulian editorial: UM Griz rack up big wins

“Just over 52% of 20 to 29-year-olds have received at least one shot, which is nowhere near herd immunity,” explained Health Officer D’Shane Barnett. “It is no coincidence that this age group is making up the majority of our cases right now.”

Heroic huckleberries to the Montana National Guard, which just ended active duty mission on wildland fires, only to see rising need for their assistance in Montana hospitals. Medical facilities are asking for help handling the rising wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and on Monday, Billings Clinic learned it would soon receive 10 National Guardsmen to assist with indirect patient care.