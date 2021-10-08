Missoulian editorial: University of Montana makes progress on enrollment

Congratulatory huckleberries to the welcome news that the University of Montana’s overall enrollment grew this fall for the first time in nearly a decade.
Powered by a large incoming freshman class and improved retention, the university saw a 3% increase in its total enrollment for the fall 2021 semester compared to fall 2020, bringing it to 10,106 students.
The first-time entering freshman class grew by nearly 30% and currently sits at 1,276 students, which accounts for about 21% of UM’s total enrollment this semester, according to data provided by UM.
UM’s two-year campus at Missoula College also saw growth this fall, reporting a 7.4% rise in total enrollment.
Three percent growth may not seem like a lot, but it’s a start. Enrollment at the university has tumbled 35% in the last 10 years, shedding more than 5,000 students.
“It’s exciting to see UM returning to growth,” UM President Seth Bodnar said. “We’ve spent the last couple of years really working hard to adapt how we recruit students, but also how we retain students. I think there are lots of really positive indicators.”
***
Deeply grateful huckleberries to two recent million-dollar donations to charitable projects by Montana benefactors.
The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation is donating $1 million to the Westside Park Project, which is a collaborative effort to upgrade and transform a Missoula park adjacent to Lowell School and owned by Missoula County Public Schools.
The foundation has been an extremely generous donor to philanthropic efforts in Missoula, with a particular interest in youth and education. We applaud the couple’s stated belief that “the greatest benefit to society is made through uplifting individuals.”
The Giuliani family, the Sunderland Foundation, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, First Security Bank and others also donated large sums of money to the project.
The other huge donation is by Butte-based Town Pump, whose foundation is pledging to match a record $1 million for 103 food banks in Montana.
The campaign, dubbed “Be a Friend in Deed, Helping Those in Need,” has raised more than $40 million for Montana food banks over the past 19 years, including about $8 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Foundation.
In addition to the $1 million in matching grants, Town Pump hopes to raise an additional $500,000 for food banks in the next two months by asking its customers for $1 donations.
“There are a lot of people who have never had to use a food bank who have walked through our doors, and that continues,” said Aaron Brock, executive director of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.
The Missoula Food Bank gets anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 each year from the Town Pump Foundation campaign, Brock said.
“That is a big deal for us,” he said. “There aren’t very many donations or drives of that size we see.”
***
A smack upside the head with chokecherries to the reckless drivers who endangered the lives of volunteer firefighters on Highway 93 north of Victor last weekend.
A combination of smoke from a controlled burn and fog had created a situation where visibility was near zero at the scene of a two-vehicle crash. Some drivers continued to sail through the heavy smoke and fog at high speed.
A pickup slammed into the side of a fire engine, injuring two firefighters. An SUV towing a boat slammed on the brakes and came within a foot of killing firefighter John McKenna.
“It was one of those fog of war kind of things,” McKenna said. “It seemed like when I moved one way, it went the same way. It seemed like it was targeting me. We did a little dance before it went by me.”
We simply don’t understand why anyone would drive 75 mph into a cloud of smoke where you can’t see.
“If you are going so fast that you can’t see fire trucks with their emergency lights on, then you’re going too fast,” said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Bennett. “ … Slow down, take your time and be considerate.”
***
Clueless chokecherries to the unidentified private drone operator or operators who forced forest officials to halt air operations twice last week over the 74-acre Shedhorn fire burning south of Big Sky.
“Drones cause significant safety concerns and cease all air operations,” said Corey Lewellen, agency administrator for the Shedhorn fire. “We can’t stress enough that all flying of drones over the fire must stop immediately.”
Commercial drone operators, such as newspaper photographers and movie videographers, have to study for and pass a Federal Aviation Administration test, and are subject to strict rules regarding where and when drones can be flown near emergency zones. The Missoulian has a drone, and we pride ourselves in following those rules to the letter.
The rules for recreational hobbyists are more lax, and miscreants with no sense of responsibility have run amok. There have been numerous instances of drones hovering outside people’s windows or over private property. Some folks have taken umbrage, using shotguns — and in one case, a thrown golf club — to knock them out of the sky.
If you’re considering buying a drone for fun, please familiarize yourself with the do’s and don’ts. And don’t put our emergency responders at risk.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.