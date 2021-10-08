Missoulian editorial: University of Montana makes progress on enrollment

The campaign, dubbed “Be a Friend in Deed, Helping Those in Need,” has raised more than $40 million for Montana food banks over the past 19 years, including about $8 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Foundation.

In addition to the $1 million in matching grants, Town Pump hopes to raise an additional $500,000 for food banks in the next two months by asking its customers for $1 donations.

“There are a lot of people who have never had to use a food bank who have walked through our doors, and that continues,” said Aaron Brock, executive director of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.

The Missoula Food Bank gets anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 each year from the Town Pump Foundation campaign, Brock said.

“That is a big deal for us,” he said. “There aren’t very many donations or drives of that size we see.”

***

A smack upside the head with chokecherries to the reckless drivers who endangered the lives of volunteer firefighters on Highway 93 north of Victor last weekend.