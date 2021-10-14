Missoulian editorial: University of Montana turmoil may have a silver lining

In a statement shared with the Missoulian, the civil liberties group argues that the First Amendment protects Smith’s right to comment as a private citizen on matters of public concern “even if others find it deeply offensive.”

Au contraire. The First Amendment, at its core, simply guarantees that the government will not drag you off to jail for what you say. And even that protection has limits, such as yelling “fire” in a crowded theater or threatening to shoot the president.

Your employer is free to fire you for what you say — people lose their jobs all the time for statements on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.

You can be ostracized, praised, ridiculed or shunned. And there is no such thing as a “private” blog or social media platform. As Smith has discovered, it’s quite easy to draw a direct line from your personal statements online to your public employment.

We are not suggesting that anyone rush to conclusions. We hope the investigation into Smith’s behavior determines whether his despicable statements spilled over into his treatment of his students, and that the university then take the appropriate action.