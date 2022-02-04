Missoulian editorial: VA clinic, Clark Fork Inn are milestones for western Montana veterans

Big, celebratory huckleberries to two Missoula projects that represent milestones in the care of veterans — the new David J. Thatcher Veterans Affairs Clinic and the Poverello Center’s purchase of the Clark Fork Inn.

Thatcher was a longtime local resident who participated in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo during World War II. As reporter David Erickson wrote, he would be proud of his new namesake.

The VA clinic opened to clients on Tuesday.

The new 56,727-square-foot community-based outpatient clinic cost $9 million to build and is three times the size of the old cramped VA clinic in the Palmer Plaza. It will be able to accommodate up to 9,000 patients in future years. Located at 3885 W. Broadway, it's expected to create over 110 full-time jobs.

Now, veterans can get a full spectrum of services, including physical therapy, radiology, substance abuse counseling and outpatient mental health services in a one-stop shop rather than having to make appointments with and travel to other providers.

“For far too long, veterans in western Montana had to make do with an undersized clinic that made it hard for VA’s dedicated staff to deliver quality care, but after today, I’m proud to finally say ‘no more,’” said U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, chair of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, at last week’s grand-opening celebration.

“This new location will ensure doctors, nurses, and other hardworking medical staff have the additional space to do their jobs and provide state-of-the-art VA health care to thousands of veterans in the area."

We could not agree more. This clinic will make a major difference in the lives of veterans in western Montana.

Montana has one of the highest per-capita military veteran populations in the United States, about 9.4% as of 2017. There were 96,369 total veterans in Montana that year, with 73,000 eligible for VA health services and only 47,000 of those enrolled with the VA health care system.

Representatives for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale read letters on their behalf to hail the new facility.

Clark Fork Inn

The Clark Fork Inn cost the Poverello Center $1.57 million, a reflection of the out-of-control real estate prices in Missoula.

It will be paid for in part with a $1 million capital grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The city also committed $834,000 from its federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation, and Missoula County pitched in a similar amount.

It will be used to shelter houseless military veterans via the Housing Montana Heroes Program. The 17-room property is at 1010 W. Broadway, just down the street from the Poverello’s headquarters.

“We serve around 35 veterans every year in that program,” said Jill Bonny, the Pov’s executive director. “We are excited about the opportunity to expand our services. This new space will help transform lives and provide more veterans with safe housing through the COVID pandemic and beyond.”

We are glad that the Pov and the VA are committed to making sure that the Clark Fork Inn’s current long-term residents are relocated into housing.

We are happy that the hotel was not bought by a private developer, and that it will be used instead to serve a glaring public need.

It’s encouraging to see that the VA is moving away from congregate group shelters to housing veterans in apartment-style or single-occupancy housing, as described by Bonny, and that the department is committing money to make that happen at the local level.

Taken together, the VA clinic and Clark Fork Inn announcements mark a big week for veterans’ care.

Health care for burn pit veterans

In related news, the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee passed bipartisan legislation this week to offer post-9/11 combat veterans, including those suffering from conditions caused by toxic exposures, access to VA health care.

The Health Care for Burn Pit Veterans Act will expand access to health care for toxic-exposed veterans and provide overdue benefits to thousands of those veterans who have been long-ignored or forgotten, according to a news release.

“This bill will connect more post-9/11 veterans with the VA care they’ve earned to treat seen and unseen wounds of war, while moving the ball forward on addressing toxic exposure in the comprehensive way our veterans deserve,” Tester said. “This is a necessary step in doing right by our nation’s veterans, and I urge my Senate colleagues from both sides of the aisle to join us in passing this critical legislation that’ll help us deliver on that promise.”

Amen to that. Veterans’ care is a nonpartisan issue that, we hope, politicians of all stripes can get behind.

The bill passed the committee unanimously, with statements of support by Democratic senators Tester, Patty Murray (Washington), Joe Manchin (West Virginia), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Krysten Sinema (Arizona) and Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire), and Republican senators Jerry Moran (Kansas), John Boozman (Arkansas), Bill Cassidy (Louisiana), Mike Rounds (South Dakota), Thom Tillis (North Carolina), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), Kevin Cramer (North Dakota) and Tommy Tuberville (Alabama), and Independent Bernie Sanders (Vermont).

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian’s editorial board — Publisher Jim Strauss and Executive Editor Jim Van Nostrand.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0