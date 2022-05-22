Missoulian Editorial: Vote yes for Aging levy

An elderly friend voiced her worries last week: Grocery bill going up, newspaper subscription going up, fixed income staying fixed like a pair of cement shoes. She turned off her idling car as she spoke — the price of gas has risen fastest as inflation rules the attention span.

That makes now a fraught time to ask for more tax dollars for an Aging Services mill levy. But ask we will, for the sake of our cash-strapped senior citizens and the health of our community.

Finding someone to blame for rising inflation and falling stock markets seems our greatest outrage fuel at the moment. After a virus pandemic that’s killed 1 million Americans, a presidential election that’s divided millions more, a supply chain that can’t deliver two-by-fours or baby formula, interest rates going up and bear markets coming on — our camel’s backpack of anxieties looks one straw short of a blowout.

That’s exactly why now we Missoulians need to come together for the Aging Services levy. The business news puts matters in the abstract. Baskets of goods, trend lines and indicators model what the economy is doing. Missoula Aging Services gets real things done.

It helps our elders stay in their homes in comfort and independence. It provides trained experts who can untangle the complexities of Social Security benefits, government assistance, and medical bills. It watches out for fraudsters and scams targeting senior citizens, and helps them recover their identities and security when trouble strikes.

It helps the families of those folks with the same caring presence. Never underestimate the sense of relief when you walk into an office with a folder full of Grandma’s confusing paperwork and the person across the desk says “I know what to do with that.” When you know your neighbor can’t cook for himself anymore and the person says “Meals on Wheels is on the way.” When enduring the stress of Dad’s failing memory gets too much and the person says “We can help.”

The alternative to those extended years of life at home involves finding space for the elderly in institutional care. About two-thirds of the cost of that comes out of your taxes. Which would you rather invest in: Independence or institutionalization?

More than a third of Missoula County households have a member eligible for Aging Services. The demographic of older adults has grown 40% between 2010 and 2019 — four times as fast as the overall county population. That’s reflected in the 66% growth in demand for Meals on Wheels service in just the past two years.

Missoula Aging Services itself has become a victim of inflation. Because it has not sought a levy increase for 15 years, the $350,000 it’s allowed to raise has lost almost a third of its purchasing power. Replacing it with a new 4-mill levy would add $3.69 per year for every $100,000 in taxable property value. That works out to about $1.50 a month for the average homeowner in Missoula County.

But again, those are abstract figures. What we’re really talking about is making a sacrifice for the people who raised us, who invested in us, who need us now. Remember to vote on June 7.

