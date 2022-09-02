Missoulian editorial: Who'll be our huckleberry?

A movie version of Doc Holliday has him saying "I'm your huckleberry" just before volunteering to settle a dispute at the OK Corral. We never approve of using guns to fix problems, but we do admire those with the courage to resolve matters in public.

Willingness to step into the public square and attempt to form a more perfect union defines the American experience of government. To those six Missoulians who’ve announced their candidacy to become the city’s interim mayor, we extend thankful a bootful of huckleberries and salute their courage. Residents of this valley have never shied from telling their leaders what to do or how to think. The willingness to listen to that advice, and decide a best course toward the future, never gets easier. The late Mayor John Engen embodied that ethos. Due to the required haste and unfamiliar procedure governing selection of a replacement mayor, the community hasn’t got much time to learn about or advise its City Council members about the relevant qualifications or concerns with each candidate. Ordinarily, the Missoulian op-ed pages would be open to guest editorials from any candidate or supporter, extolling their recommendations. But we have a Labor Day weekend without a Monday print newspaper. The City Council interviews candidates on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The council members make their decision the following Monday, Sept. 12. That leaves little time for a public review.

So we have a proposition. We welcome letters to the editor from or regarding any mayoral candidate in the next week – within a 200-word limit. No exceptions. We’ll do our best to print everything we receive by the end of business Thursday, Sept. 8. Allowing longer guest editorials (typically 600 words) would quickly use up our available print space and result in some candidates losing their opportunity to publish their pitches.

So show us why you should be mayor. Show us who you think should be mayor. Show us what the interim mayor should think about. Just show us in 200 words or less.

Somebody died by gunfire surrounded by law enforcement in Missoula on August 27 outside the Missoula Smokejumper Center. We still don’t know their name. We don’t know if they died by a law enforcement bullet or their own gun. We don’t know which law enforcement agency — Missoula City Police, Missoula County Sheriff, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Ravalli County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol, or Missoula Montana Airport — has the direct connection to the dead person. We do know all those agencies had personnel on the scene. We do know that “robberies” were involved, although we don’t know what connection the dead person had to those robberies. We do know that in past “officer-involved shooting” incidents, the name of the dead person has been released in a much more timely manner. In this time of extreme nationwide tension regarding “officer-involved shooting” incidents, law enforcement credibility and public trust depend on transparency and accountability. Chokecherries are an inadequate metaphor of disapproval for the official silence surrounding this incident.