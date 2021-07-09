Missoulian editorial: Wildfire season heats up

Dried-up chokecherries to the persistent drought plaguing our region, which led the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare an official drought disaster in 31 Montana counties. Gov. Greg Gianforte had requested that the USDA declare the entire state a drought disaster area, given that more than 90% of the state is unusually dry this year. This week, Missoula was included among the counties now eligible for drought assistance from the Farm Service Agency.

An entrée of huckleberries to the major facility upgrades under way at the University of Montana. The building boom of more than $100 million in new construction is expected to wrap up in 2025, but several projects already have been completed. The plans include a new College of Forestry, major reconstruction of the dining hall, improvements to the music building, the creation of two main entrances, and residence hall and lecture hall remodels, among other projects aimed at creating a more attractive, welcoming and enjoyable campus for students.