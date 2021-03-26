A vault stuffed with huckleberries for legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines that would allow legal cannabis businesses to access financial services provided by banks, including accounts, loans and credit cards. The bipartisan bill, which has the support of Montana’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, passed the U.S. House in 2019 but stalled in the Senate. Its passage now would come just in time for entrepreneurs looking to do business in the recreational marijuana market on its way to being opened in Montana.
Governor Gianforte has earned a big batch of chokecherries — ethically harvested, of course — for violating Montana regulations by trapping a wolf without first completing a state-mandated certification course. He killed the adult black wolf, which was born inside of Yellowstone National Park and wore a radio tracking collar, just outside the park on the private ranch owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group Director Robert E. Smith. Even if he had caught the wolf legally, however, it was still an unnecessarily cruel and unsporting way to treat an animal that surely deserves better.
A combination of huckleberries for the long-planned change to a unified bill for Missoula water and sewer customers. The new format, approved by the city in July 2020, will not increase costs to consumers, but promises to make paying the utilities a bit more streamlined and even save money, as they city will no longer have to maintain or pay for upgrades to a separate system.
Variant chokecherries to the appearance of a new strain of coronavirus in Missoula County. Local health officials identified two recent positive cases of COVID-19 as a variant first detected in California. Unfortunately, the variant is 20% more transmissible than the original form of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Also, the rate of positive tests inclined this week, as did hospitalizations of younger patients. On the bright side, more people are eligible for vaccinations now and the Missoula health department has open appointments. Visit covid19.missoula.co or call 406-258-INFO (4636) for more information.
Huckleberries lined up in support of the 250 — and counting — businesses that signed onto a letter expressly stating their support for members of the LGBTQ community. This community is being threatened by several bills in the Montana Legislature that would allow broad discrimination and specifically targets transgender youth. Not only are such proposals misguided and outdated, but similar acts in other states have also cost business as employers and workers fled to more equitable marketplaces. The letter calling on Montana’s legislators to reject these bills was signed by some 60 national companies and dozens more doing business in Montana, including the Missoulian newspaper.
