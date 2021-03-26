Missoulian editorial: Wolf killing was cruel, unsporting

Huckleberries lined up in support of the 250 — and counting — businesses that signed onto a letter expressly stating their support for members of the LGBTQ community. This community is being threatened by several bills in the Montana Legislature that would allow broad discrimination and specifically targets transgender youth. Not only are such proposals misguided and outdated, but similar acts in other states have also cost business as employers and workers fled to more equitable marketplaces. The letter calling on Montana’s legislators to reject these bills was signed by some 60 national companies and dozens more doing business in Montana, including the Missoulian newspaper.