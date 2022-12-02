Missoulian editorial: Wolves and deer: Two sides of Montana

We sometimes accidentally duplicate stories in the printed newspaper, but last Wednesday’s two wolf lawsuit articles were definitely separate. The front-page story explained a state district judge’s ruling restoring Montana wolf-hunting regulations while a larger legal question gets worked out. The story on A5 reported a federal court challenge to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s wolf management.

Last year, 21 U.S. senators called for re-imposing Endangered Species Act protections on gray wolves last year. Meanwhile, the number of days Montanans spent trying to trap wolves in Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 1 (which has the highest wolf densities and loudest wolf legislators) slumped from about 4,300 in the 2020-21 season to 1,800 last winter.

The chokecherry point here is that wolf management is a national issue. Montanans, pro-wolf and anti-wolf, better recognize our relationship with wild predators extends far beyond our own state backyard. We can’t ask visitors to spend their vacation dollars watching wildlife at the same time we brag about shooting a wolf caught in a trap, especially if we’re sloppy about our permit status. It’s like inviting people over to watch us beat our kids.

We received some loud objections about Tuesday’s front-page photos of local women butchering deer. We apologize for offending some people’s sensibilities, especially over breakfast. But we recommend a steaming bowl of venison stew enlivened with a big handful of huckleberries to anyone who wonders where food comes from. One of the greatest benefits of Montana’s tradition of big-game hunting is the up-close-and-personal experience of meeting your meat. Those willing to put in the hard work of hunting for, killing and butchering their own food earn a perspective you can’t buy in a grocery store.

The interest in building something new on the bones of Missoula’s old public library adds a huckleberry glow to the winter snowscape. Recall it was a far-thinking and generous proposal of local businessman Terry Payne to swap his adjacent block of old rental houses on Main Street for the library block, so Missoulians could build a new facility. Payne then donated the entire old block to the city. The resulting library isn’t just beloved by Missoulians — it won the International Federation of Library Association’s World Congress Library of the Year award in 2022. That kind of help-me-help-you-help-everybody gets incredible things done. We look forward to seeing how someone carries on that spirit in Missoula’s downtown.