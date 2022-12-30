Missoulian editorial: Year-end huckleberries

In a year when the national political scene has roiled through the revelations of the Jan. 6 committee’s review of electoral brutality, we cast back to how Missoula’s would-be leaders settled their struggle for the mayor’s seat. After hours of deadlocked voting, City Council members Mike Nugent and Jordan Hess went to a back alley and — talked it out. Then they returned to their seats, and Nugent cast the deciding vote for Hess. Three months later, Nugent declared his candidacy to run for the mayor’s job. That’s the huckleberry way of handling transfer of power. Nobody took their ball and stomped home. Nobody summoned an armed mob and ransacked public offices and threatened to kill their own elected leaders.

In the same vein, we must also salute local voters’ will to reject proposed tax increases for helping fellow Missoulians who suffer from homelessness and mental health challenges. Giving more money to government is never easy. Giving more when every other part of the economy also wants more — in grocery bills, gas tanks, 2x4s and mortgage interest rates — seems unsustainable. So is surviving on the street in -20 winter weather. Moving that burden to the realm of private donations and goodwill got a chokecherry response this December, according to those Missoulians charged with connecting aid to need. December is a window of concentrated giving — just look at any email box overflowing with “double-match your gift” pitches. And remember that hardship and suffering don’t run on a tax-year cycle. Jan. 1 will be just as cold, wet and dark as Dec. 31, regardless what the accountants deduct.

Some wag said if you remember to lift your left leg at 11:59.59 on New Year’s Eve, you’ll start 2023 on the right foot. You will also be starting off with the only foot you need, thanks to the persnickety folks at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Institute for Standards and Technology. At the precise end of 2022, NOAA and NIST will lop off the “survey foot” from public use. This leaves us with the “international foot” — a unit of measurement a smidge (technical term) different from the survey foot. In 1959, all the nations still using feet and inches for measuring miles adopted the international foot for surveying purposes, while the rest of the metric world cocked its collective head a millimeter to the side and rolled its eyes a fraction of an arc-second. But as any navigator knows, those smidges add up and eventually start costing money in missed dimensions and delayed connections. Another wag observed that a man with a watch knows what time it is; A man with two is never sure. Our friends at NOAA have announced that “From this point forward, surveyors will refer to the international foot as simply the foot.” We award that year-end simplification an extra smidgen (also technical term) of huckleberries.