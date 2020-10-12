Missoulian now endorsing Tranel for PSC

The Missoulian is retracting its endorsement of Jennifer Fielder in the Montana Public Service Commission race and recommending Monica Tranel.

Readers and business leaders contacted the Missoulian after its initial endorsement appeared Sunday morning offering their opinions and asking the Missoulian to review its endorsement, which the Missoulian did.

The Missoulian determined that it failed to give proper weight to Fielder’s connection with groups such the Coalition of Western Property Owners and the Bundy family that led an armed takeover of a wildlife refuge in 2016. She also recently helped spread baseless rumors about Antifa supposedly traveling to Missoula to foment violence at Black Lives Matter protests, which encouraged militia-style groups to attend those protests.

The Missoulian has staunchly supported Black Lives Matter peaceful protests and opposed the activities of the Bundy family and other groups posing a threat to our government. Fielder also actively supports transferring management of federal lands to the state government, which the Missoulian has long opposed.

The Missoulian erred in its initial endorsement and is rescinding it. In short, we blew it.

Monica Tranel is the best choice to represent western Montana on the PSC.

