Missoulians concerned with cost of living, child care, housing

An expanding tech company in Missoula might help change that perception. A growing bushel of huckleberries goes to Cognizant ATG, which will lease 40,000 square feet of space in two new buildings being constructed in the Old Sawmill District. After construction is completed in the spring of 2022, the space is expected to eventually hold an additional 350 workers.

An additional economic bright spot is Montana’s relatively high unemployment recovery rate. Although the state’s total employment fell in December – by 1,180 jobs, marking the first job contraction since last April – the unemployment rate also declined, from 4.6% in November to 4.4% in December. That means Montana is maintaining an unemployment rate well below the national average of 6.7%, and according to a recent WalletHub analysis, is currently enjoying the eighth-best unemployment rate recovery in the United States.