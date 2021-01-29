Well-organized huckleberries to the Missoula County COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Team, which is helping to smooth the county’s transition from Phase 1A to Phase 1B of vaccine distribution by connecting residents with local providers. The call center is staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at 258-INFO. The new website, covid19.missoula.co, can help Missoulians find useful information about local conditions and resources, including how to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.
A low assessment of chokecherries to the most recent Missoula County Community Survey that confirmed many residents are worried about the cost of living, child care, affordable housing and employment opportunities. While the vast majority of respondents agreed Missoula County is a good place to live and intend to stay for at least another five years, only 11% had a positive perception of the cost of living, and only 4 in 10 rated the overall economic health of the county as excellent or good.
An expanding tech company in Missoula might help change that perception. A growing bushel of huckleberries goes to Cognizant ATG, which will lease 40,000 square feet of space in two new buildings being constructed in the Old Sawmill District. After construction is completed in the spring of 2022, the space is expected to eventually hold an additional 350 workers.
An additional economic bright spot is Montana’s relatively high unemployment recovery rate. Although the state’s total employment fell in December – by 1,180 jobs, marking the first job contraction since last April – the unemployment rate also declined, from 4.6% in November to 4.4% in December. That means Montana is maintaining an unemployment rate well below the national average of 6.7%, and according to a recent WalletHub analysis, is currently enjoying the eighth-best unemployment rate recovery in the United States.
A mattress and pillows stuffed with chokecherries to the poor treatment of National Guard soldiers from Montana and other states while they were in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. Montana sent 150 Army National Guard soldiers to join about 25,000 others from other states to keep the peace during the Presidential Inauguration. They might have remained there for up to a month, but Gov. Greg Gianforte requested that they return right away after learning that many were sleeping outdoors or in unheated parking garages, without access to basic facilities.
School-spirited huckleberries to DeSmet Public School for updating its mascot to the Smokejumpers in honor of the heroic profession and the nearby Missoula Smokejumper Base. Students chose their new mascot from a lengthy list compiled by teachers, one of the most important changes as the school undergoes a $6 million renovation.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.