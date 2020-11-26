Missoulians still growing gratitude despite pandemic

One of the many things Missoulians can always give thanks for is the way we come together to help our neighbors. In good times, we share our abundance. In tough times, we do our best to be a light in the darkness, to help shine a beacon of hope for those who are struggling.
That light has been shining especially brightly this year, and for that, we can give thanks. Moreover, we can show our gratitude by resolving to help the most vulnerable members of our community through the coming winter months.
The Missoulian is once again featuring its seasonal “We Care for the Holidays” column. For weeks now, the Missoulian’s own Tandy Neighbor has been reaching out to local nonprofits and social service agencies to collect their wish lists and draw more attention to their current needs.
Many needs are the same as in previous years: Winter coats. Children’s clothing. Gas cards. Diapers.
Other needs are a sign of the current times: Hand sanitizer. Disinfecting wipes. Face masks.
The columns will continue to run between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and each column will include information about how to contact the organization directly. Please help in whatever way you can. Even a little help can make a big difference for an individual fallen on hard times or a family in need.
We know that many of our fellow Missoulians have lost loved ones to the pandemic. Coronavirus has compromised the health of hundreds of Missoula County residents. Many others have lost their jobs or seen their hours and income reduced drastically.
We fully understand that many of our neighbors are significantly scaling back their holiday spending and are not in a financial position to donate goods or money to their favorite nonprofits this year. Furthermore, health concerns are forcing a lot of dedicated volunteers to restrict the amount of time they can give, too. At the same time, these nonprofits and local agencies are seeing unprecedented demand for their services.
On the bright side, Missoulians have found some creative ways to fill the gaps — while still maintaining social distances and protecting public health. One group, for example, Missoula COVID-19 Organizing Action, describes itself as “an all-volunteer grassroots group operating in Kootenai, Salish, and Pend Oreille territories” and prioritizes the needs of those “who are sick, disabled, quarantined without pay, elderly, undocumented, queer, Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color.” The group has a website at covidmissoula.org and posts updates on its Facebook page, connecting those with needs to community members who can help meet them. We encourage you to check it out.
And we encourage you to join us, in whatever way you can, in helping to grow gratitude in our community.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
