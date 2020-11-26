Missoulians still growing gratitude despite pandemic

One of the many things Missoulians can always give thanks for is the way we come together to help our neighbors. In good times, we share our abundance. In tough times, we do our best to be a light in the darkness, to help shine a beacon of hope for those who are struggling.

That light has been shining especially brightly this year, and for that, we can give thanks. Moreover, we can show our gratitude by resolving to help the most vulnerable members of our community through the coming winter months.

The Missoulian is once again featuring its seasonal “We Care for the Holidays” column. For weeks now, the Missoulian’s own Tandy Neighbor has been reaching out to local nonprofits and social service agencies to collect their wish lists and draw more attention to their current needs.

Many needs are the same as in previous years: Winter coats. Children’s clothing. Gas cards. Diapers.

Other needs are a sign of the current times: Hand sanitizer. Disinfecting wipes. Face masks.