Montana conservatives accuse Daines of disloyalty to Trump

Hopeful huckleberries to the start of a New Year. While 2020 had too much division and discord, it did serve to unite nearly everyone around a shared eagerness to turn the page and leave behind the trials and tribulations of a year that seemed to drag on and on. Now at last we can welcome 2021, a New Year promising new possibilities.

The year is already off to a huckleberry-worthy start thanks to the rising number of COVID-19 vaccinations taking place in Montana, with more on the way. Nearly 17,000 Montanans already have been vaccinated under the initial phase of the vaccine distribution plan, which is expected to cover nearly 60,000 front-line medical staff as well as workers and residents of long-term care facilities through Jan. 15. The next phase includes some 90,000 Montanans considered at higher risk and is expected to be completed by March 15.