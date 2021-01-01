Montana conservatives accuse Daines of disloyalty to Trump

Hopeful huckleberries to the start of a New Year. While 2020 had too much division and discord, it did serve to unite nearly everyone around a shared eagerness to turn the page and leave behind the trials and tribulations of a year that seemed to drag on and on. Now at last we can welcome 2021, a New Year promising new possibilities.
The year is already off to a huckleberry-worthy start thanks to the rising number of COVID-19 vaccinations taking place in Montana, with more on the way. Nearly 17,000 Montanans already have been vaccinated under the initial phase of the vaccine distribution plan, which is expected to cover nearly 60,000 front-line medical staff as well as workers and residents of long-term care facilities through Jan. 15. The next phase includes some 90,000 Montanans considered at higher risk and is expected to be completed by March 15.
A river of huckleberries to President Trump’s signing of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact, and a dam of chokecherries to the hard-liners who not only refuse to accept this long-awaited and much-needed bipartisan agreement, but are even attacking those who helped push it over the finish line. A group of Montana Republicans, including House Majority Leader Brad Tschida of Missoula, issued a statement accusing U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who is also a Republican with a strong record of support for President Trump, of “a clear betrayal of our state and of President Trump.” They pledged to “continue this battle in court,” an effort that will undoubtedly prove to be a costly and ineffective waste of time.
A keepsake of pressed huckleberry leaves to Kelly Chadwick, the University of Montana’s longtime “plant lady” who began a well-deserved retirement last week. Chadwick has been caring for the university’s gardens, including those inside the atriums, the medicinal, vegetable and native plant gardens, for 37 years, through multiple uprootings and major renovations.
Inedible chokecherries to the unhealthy levels of contaminants found in fish samples taken from the Clark Fork River. Montana researchers are recommending further study and cleanup of the area affected by old industrial waste from the former pulp mill near Frenchtown, and in the meantime, the state is warning the public not to eat any fish, of any species, taken from the river between its confluence with the Bitterroot all the way up to the confluence with the Flathead River.
A galaxy of huckleberries — and congratulations — to Hellgate High School senior Paxson Swierc, who earned a full-ride, four-year scholarship to the University of Chicago. The high-achieving student who started a Swing Dance Club at Hellgate, coaches for Missoula’s Freestyle Ski Team, serves on the board of the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center and has helped a University of Montana professor with research was one of 1,400 students in the nation to receive the award through the QuestBridge National College Match. Swierc plans to pursue studies in astrophysics.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.