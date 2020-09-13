Montana has a lot at stake in 2020 census

At last count last week, our neighbors in Idaho were leading the nation with a total response rate – that’s self-responses plus follow-up responses - approaching 99%. At every single one of the six other states in the running to gain House seats were clocking higher response rates than Montana: Arizona (81.7%), Colorado (89.7%), Florida (84.2%), North Carolina (83.8%), Oregon (95.6%) and Texas (87.5%).

It would be a shame indeed if Montana were to lose out on a second congressional representative, one sorely needed in a state not only of our growing population of over 1 million residents but in light of its expansive geographical size, merely because too few people filled out a census form that takes 10 minutes at most to complete.

Across the nation, census workers have had the most difficulty following up in rural areas, which often suffer from lack of solid internet access, on tribal reservations and among minority communities. The Montana Census, overseen by the state Department of Commerce, notes that in our state, the population at highest risk of being undercounted is children younger than 5 years old.

Census data is used to distribute more than $2 billion in federal funding to more than 300 federal programs in Montana – each year. In 2017, roughly 40% of the state’s total budget was covered by federal funds.