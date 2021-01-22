Montana health care workers starting to 'burn out'

Hospitable huckleberries to the Heroes of Hospitality program launched last November by Destination Missoula and the Missoula Tourism Business Improvement District to thank local hospitality workers, and to Bob-Be Sparks, the 2020 Hospitality Hero of the Year. An executive housekeeper, Sparks has worked at the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown for almost 20 years. Hard-working employees in the hospitality and lodging industry too often fly under the radar, so it is great to see them receiving some well-deserved appreciation.

A patch of huckleberries for the digital quilt project recently unveiled in downtown Missoula to raise awareness of suicide. The project, supported by a number of sponsors including Project Tomorrow Montana, pays tribute both to those who have died by suicide and to those who have survived. View the projection, "Your Tomorrow Matters," every night through the end of January on the side of the First Montana Bank building on the 200 block of North Higgins. Visit the digital quilt online at projectedhope.org. Call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).