Montana health care workers starting to 'burn out'

Humanitarian huckleberries to the many volunteers who spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in service to their communities. The annual Day of Service, nationally coordinated by AmeriCorps, brought Missoulians to local nonprofits to lend a hand with a variety of projects, from helping to package food at the Poverello homeless shelter to reading to elementary school kids through the MLK Read for Peace project, which, like so many other events taking place in this era of coronavirus, moved online this year.
Sympathetic chokecherries to the Montana nurses and other health care workers who have been dealing with high levels of “fear, stress, sadness and frustration” for months now as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. In addition to caring for sick and dying patients who have contracted the disease in Montana, some have caught it themselves and passed it on to family members. Despite the increased exposure to the virus and the higher levels of stress, many health care workers are not receiving hazard pay, which is contributing to higher turnover at some organizations as nurses decide their jobs aren’t worth the risk.
Hospitable huckleberries to the Heroes of Hospitality program launched last November by Destination Missoula and the Missoula Tourism Business Improvement District to thank local hospitality workers, and to Bob-Be Sparks, the 2020 Hospitality Hero of the Year. An executive housekeeper, Sparks has worked at the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown for almost 20 years. Hard-working employees in the hospitality and lodging industry too often fly under the radar, so it is great to see them receiving some well-deserved appreciation.
A patch of huckleberries for the digital quilt project recently unveiled in downtown Missoula to raise awareness of suicide. The project, supported by a number of sponsors including Project Tomorrow Montana, pays tribute both to those who have died by suicide and to those who have survived. View the projection, "Your Tomorrow Matters," every night through the end of January on the side of the First Montana Bank building on the 200 block of North Higgins. Visit the digital quilt online at projectedhope.org. Call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Chokecherries to fill the gap in mental health services at Missoula County Public Schools. After the district went to a hybrid learning model to reduce the spread of coronavirus, the number of students receiving support through the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program dropped to the point that the Western Montana Mental Health Center had to lay off nearly a quarter of its therapists in the schools. Unfortunately, the pandemic has only compounded the mental and emotional stressors with which many vulnerable students were already struggling. Now that MCPS is preparing to return to more in-building instruction days, the Western Montana Mental Health Center is looking to call back some of its laid-off employees, and earlier this month MCPS issued a request for other providers to join the program.
A safely packed carry-on of huckleberries to the 150 Montana Army National Guard soldiers who traveled to Washington, D.C., to help provide security for President Biden’s inauguration. The soldiers were flown to Andrews Air Force Base in advance of Inauguration Day on three C-130s provided by the Montana Air National Guard’s 120th Airlift Wing, and they could remain in the nation’s capital for up to 31 days.
