Montana House unites over teacher pay increase

A pipeline clogged with chokecherries to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who should be supporting President Biden’s revocation of federal permits for the Keystone pipeline. Instead, Tester joined with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale in pushing Biden to reconsider his position. In a letter to President Biden , Tester describes the pipeline as “a powerful economic driver for Montana,” perhaps forgetting that Montana’s irreplaceable environment is an even more powerful economic driver — one responsible for more than $7 billion a year in economic activity, and still growing.

A box of bubble-wrapped huckleberries to Molly Galusha for the safe return of a rare terra cotta piece crafted by renowned artist Archie Bray to the foundation that carries his name in Helena. The pot, which stands more than 4 feet tall and is more than 100 years old, is biding its time in the Radius Gallery in Missoula until it can be moved to its new home at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts where, it can only be hoped, the wild story of how the pot was stolen by a relative, stored in a fallout shelter and eventually returned, will be shared with interested visitors for years to come.