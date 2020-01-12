This week, Montanans will get a taste of what it might be like for the Montana Legislature to convene every year instead of once every two years.
Momentum seems to be building for making the leap to annual legislative sessions. As they study the potential advantages and disadvantages of making such a transition, legislators should push back on any efforts to make the change right away. Montana isn’t ready to abandon biennial sessions quite yet.
Even though it’s an off year, the state’s legislators are all meeting in Helena anyway this January for Legislative Week, billed as a chance to receive training, share updates and leverage attendance for previously scheduled interim committee meetings.
Sponsored by the Legislative Council and the Legislative Finance Committee, the week’s agenda includes breakout sessions on revenue and property taxes, public safety, infrastructure, pensions, health care and social services, Colstrip and other matters. Importantly, it also incorporates opportunities at regular intervals for public participation and comment. The full schedule can be found at https://leg.mt.gov/legweek/.
The chance to weigh in on replacing Montana’s 90-day biennial session with two 45-day annual sessions will come on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 8 a.m. in Room 137 of the Capitol. That’s when both the public and legislators are invited to discuss Senate Bill 310’s Study on the Legislature.
SB 310, sponsored by Sen. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, passed the 2019 Legislature with strong support. In addition to directing the Legislative Council and Legislative Finance Committee to conduct in-depth evaluations of other state legislatures’ policies and processes, it also wisely seeks input from legislative leadership, the Governor’s Office and the general public.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, the trend has been for more states to adopt regular annual sessions. Sixty years ago, only 19 state legislatures met each year. Now, Montana is one of only four states — Nevada, North Dakota and Texas are the others — whose legislatures still convene only once every two years.
Montana’s most recent session last year saw nearly 700 more bill draft requests than in the previous session in 2017 — a 27% increase that left legislative staff scrambling. As populations grow and governing becomes more complex, the thinking is that annual sessions allow legislators to make urgent policy changes and budget adjustments in a timelier manner. Holding sessions more frequently also helps legislators stay familiar with the Capitol and with legislative processes.
But it’s also likely to cost more money. Oregon was the most recent state to formally make the switch to annual sessions, in 2011; that same year, that state’s legislators voted for a 10% budget hike to cover the increased costs of annual meetings.
In Montana, early estimates peg the cost of hosting up to 150 legislators in Helena at a total of nearly $33,700. Many legislators were already planning on attending interim committee meetings, but an additional 70 elected representatives would clock at least one extra day of work, as well as additional lodging, meals and mileage.
The Legislative Council has a $45,000 fund for “emerging issues” that could help cover these costs, and the Legislative Fiscal Division has a $30,000 fund it could tap.
Montana is unlikely to save money by switching to annual sessions. One argument for making the switch is that that yearly meetings would replace the need for emergency sessions — but there’s no guarantee that they would.
In the past 20 years, governors have called special sessions seven times, six of them primarily for unfinished budget business and one, during Gov. Brian Schweitzer’s term in 2007, in response to a disastrous summer of wildfires.
Were they to meet yearly, legislators might be further tempted to push off important policy matters, reasoning that they’ll have another opportunity to take them up in a few more months.
Moreover, Montana prides itself on having a “citizen legislature” composed of elected officials who, when not in session, devote themselves to living regular lives as retirees, parents, small-business owners, working professionals, farmers, ranchers and laborers. As difficult as it is to leave these lives for three months every two years, it could be even more onerous to meet more frequently, albeit for only six weeks at a time.
Meeting more often would take legislators away from their other lives more often, but on the upside, it would give them less time to forget the ins and outs of legislating. It would be a step toward creating a full-time Legislature of professional politicians.
The SB310 steering committee is hoping to flesh out answers to a number of pressing questions before making a recommendation. Would holding annual sessions help legislators build experience? Would focusing one session on a particular topic, such as budgeting, make the Legislature more effective? Would a change affect the ability of certain Montanans to serve as legislators?
These are only a few of the issues that would need to be thoroughly explored before moving ahead with any change. And a change to annual sessions must first gain the approval of Montana voters in the form of a vote on an amendment to the state Constitution. Legislators could call a special session to decide on the matter, or wait until the next scheduled session in January 2021 to hold a vote, but a transition this significant really ought to have the support of Montana voters themselves.
In the meantime, Montanans should closely watch this week’s “mini session” to see just how effective it is.