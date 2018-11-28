When the Montana Legislature convenes again in January, legislators will have another crack at passing a measure that should have been passed years ago. This time, they must finally take action to stop abusive animal breeding operations.
As it stands, Montana has almost no ability to regulate so-called “puppy mills” — large-scale pet breeders whose inhumane practices often result in unhealthy animals sold to unsuspecting buyers. Sadly, western Montanans have witnessed in recent years, in one county after another, too many unscrupulous breeders who prioritized profit over the care of their animals.
When it reaches the point where law enforcement must step in and seize the animals, taxpayers are put on the hook to cover all costs associated with feeding and housing them and providing veterinary care.
The Montana Cost of Care Act would provide some relief for taxpayers by requiring the owners of confiscated animals to post a bond covering the costs of their care. The Montana Association of Counties recently passed a resolution in support of it.
However, if past legislative sessions are any indication, the proposal faces an uphill battle. And it only touches on one side of this pervasive problem.
Legislators should muster up the compassion — if not for the animals, then for their taxpaying constituents — to pass this act. But they should also take a hard look at banning those abominable breeding operations known as puppy mills, which would do a lot to help cut the costs of caring for seized animals by preventing animal abuse from happening in the first place.
Sen. Daniel Salomon, R-Ronan, has requested a bill draft to take up the cost issue, following in the footsteps of Missoula Democrat Sen. Tom Facey and Wilsall Republican Sen. Nels Swandal, who proposed similar bills in past sessions only to see them shot down — along with prior attempts to hold large-scale pet breeders accountable. In the most recent session, both Reps. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, and Greg Hertz, R-Polson, offered sensible bills that would have required commercial dog and cat breeders who operate on a large scale to be licensed and subject to regular inspections. Violators would be fined, and persistent violators shut down. Both of their bills were killed in committee.
Any new bills are likely to be met with ongoing opposition from the Montana Stockgrowers Association no matter how many special exemptions are carved out to reassure its members that their industry will not be affected. Remember, a majority of states already have similar laws in place, including cattle states like Texas.
Allowing bad breeders to stay in business is not only cruel, it does a disservice to all the good breeders in Montana whose reputations should not be sullied by the horror stories of sick and starved cats, dogs, birds and horses. And county taxpayers should not have to come up with thousands of dollars to cover unexpected food and veterinary bills for dozens of poorly treated animals.
Montana law currently allows for a fine up to $1,000 or imprisonment for up to one year, or both, for animal cruelty convictions. But a $1,000 fine would barely cover a day’s worth of care for the dozens of animals removed from a single operation.
Last year, Flathead County rescued 37 dogs and four miniature horses from one property. One of the dogs had to be euthanized immediately, but the rest of the animals received the veterinary care they needed to recover at the Flathead County Animal Shelter.
The year before, more than 120 animals — including six donkeys, 53 poodles and 60 parakeets — were seized from a suspected puppy mill in Lincoln County.
And the year before that, 130 small-breed dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Lake County.
This will continue happening — and Montanans will continue paying — until our legislators get serious about stopping it.