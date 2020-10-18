Montana needs Cooney's steady leadership in the Governor's Office

It’s an easy call. In a side-by-side comparison of their records, their accomplishments, their character and their vision for Montana, Mike Cooney comes out ahead of Greg Gianforte on all counts.
Cooney, the current lieutenant governor for Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration, has a lengthy record of public service that shows voters exactly what they would be getting were he to remain in the Governor’s Office.
A former state senator and representative and three-term secretary of state, Cooney already has a deep understanding of how Montana’s government functions — an understanding Gianforte is still struggling to grasp, given that his public service so far is limited to just three years in the U.S. House.
Having not yet spent enough time in that office to accumulate seniority or forge effective coalitions, Gianforte does not have much to show for his short tenure in Congress. Meanwhile, Montanans across the state have complained that he does not take the time to hear from them before moving ahead on controversial bills, such as the now-dead proposal to release 29 wilderness study areas.
Cooney, on the other hand, is part of an administration responsible for steering the state through the most turbulent time in a generation, and while there has certainly been room for improvement, Montana has so far weathered the storms remarkably well in large part thanks to this leadership. COVID-19 case numbers remained relatively low through the first part of the pandemic in large part due to the sensible measures set in place early on. Now that cases are spiking, Cooney should take a stronger hand in urging further steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Montana.
Fortunately, the state remains in a stable financial position, with enough money in the general fund to cover expected revenue losses due to the coronavirus. State financial analysts expect Fiscal Year 2021 revenue to be about $300 million less than previously estimated, however, there’s still $452 million in the general fund.
The next governor will have to work with legislators in the next session to come up with a budget both sides can agree to, one that keeps Montana in a strong financial position. Further, the governor can act as an important check on some of the more extreme bills that sometimes come out of the Legislature. It’s smart to keep that balance between a Republican majority in the legislative branch and a Democratic moderate in the executive — it forces both sides to work across the aisle and better represent the interests of all Montanans regardless of political party affiliation.
It’s had its hiccups, but overall, Montana’s current leadership structure seems to be serving its residents well. With Montana moving in the right direction, a major change in the Governor’s Office would not be wise. Cooney promises to continue the state down its steady course.
As much as we would all like to move on from Gianforte’s infamous attack on a reporter the night before he was elected to his current office, we cannot do so in good conscience when journalism is taking a beating from a presidential administration he supports without reservation, and not when his choice of running mate is someone who has shown similar disregard for the First Amendment.
Kristen Juras has a respectable reputation as an adjunct professor in the University of Montana’s School of Law, with expertise in particular in the realms of property, business and agriculture. However, she has also caught well-deserved criticism for letting personal beliefs get in the way of her better judgment more than once. She waged a battle against the university’s student newspaper over its sex advice column that showed a troubling lack of appreciation for either factual accuracy or free speech. Although the column in question stopped running in 2009, Juras’s failure to take accountability lead the Kaimin to editorialize in favor of “anyone but Juras” when she ran for a seat on the Montana Supreme Court in 2016.
Cooney’s pick for second-in-command, Casey Schreiner, has a far less controversial background in education. He started out as a recruitment representative for Montana State University, but Griz Nation shouldn’t hold that against him. Schreiner went on to become a science teacher in both public and Catholic schools before being elected to the state House of Representatives in 2013.
Looking ahead, we would like to see Cooney and Schreiner address some of the most pressing ongoing problems in state government, particularly concerning the lack of transparency in Department of Public Health and Human Services’ Child and Family Services Division and in the Department of Corrections. As a team, they could help improve communication from these important agencies and set a better tone of public accountability.
Mike Cooney is decent, reliable and level-headed. He hasn’t gotten a lot of attention during his public career, and that’s a good thing. Montana has enough to deal with already, given the constant stream of bad news made worse by a president who cannot seem to resist stirring the pot. Montana needs a voice of reason to cut through all that cacophony.
Montana needs calm, steady, dependable leadership. Cooney is the only candidate who has proven his ability to provide that kind of leadership as governor of Montana.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian's Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen and Regional Editor David McCumber.
