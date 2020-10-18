Montana needs Cooney's steady leadership in the Governor's Office

It’s an easy call. In a side-by-side comparison of their records, their accomplishments, their character and their vision for Montana, Mike Cooney comes out ahead of Greg Gianforte on all counts.

Cooney, the current lieutenant governor for Gov. Steve Bullock’s administration, has a lengthy record of public service that shows voters exactly what they would be getting were he to remain in the Governor’s Office.

A former state senator and representative and three-term secretary of state, Cooney already has a deep understanding of how Montana’s government functions — an understanding Gianforte is still struggling to grasp, given that his public service so far is limited to just three years in the U.S. House.

Having not yet spent enough time in that office to accumulate seniority or forge effective coalitions, Gianforte does not have much to show for his short tenure in Congress. Meanwhile, Montanans across the state have complained that he does not take the time to hear from them before moving ahead on controversial bills, such as the now-dead proposal to release 29 wilderness study areas.