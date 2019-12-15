Montanans worried that impeachment proceedings would suck all the air out of Congress before it adjourns for the year have reason for relief. There’s been plenty of evidence in recent weeks that progress is still being made in other important areas — especially with regard to certain long-neglected Native American issues.
Closest to the finish line are the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians who, after decades of pushing for federal recognition, are on the cusp of finally gaining that long-sought official designation.
The tribe, which is headquartered in Great Falls and counts about 5,400 enrolled members, has been officially recognized by the state of Montana for nearly 20 years, but has been fighting for fair treatment from the U.S. government for more than 100 years. Federal recognition would allow Little Shell members access to the same resources and programs available to other tribes.
Both of Montana’s current senators, Democrat Jon Tester and Republican Steve Daines, have taken up this worthy cause in past years with bills that would have resolved the oversight at last, but never managed to gain sufficient traction among their colleagues in Congress. As recently as one a year ago, one bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Montana, actually managed to pass through the House — only to be blocked in the Senate by fellow Republican, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.
But this year, language recognizing the tribe and authorizing it to purchase 200 acres to establish a reservation was tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed late last week with all three of Montana’s congressional delegates voting in favor of the measure, of course.
Also this month, Senator Daines announced a fresh attempt at breaking through another old logjam with a legislative proposal to ratify the water compact with Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
The compact has remained a point of controversy even after garnering bipartisan support from elected officials at every level – local, state, tribal and federal. It declares the tribes’ water rights both on and off the Flathead Reservation, releases 29 off-reservation water rights and resolves thousands of related claims. The state has compacts with six other tribes, but the CSKT is the only one in Montana with off-reservation rights.
Hailed as a sensible agreement that would prevent years of costly litigation, the compact was approved by the Montana Legislature in 2015 but has yet to be ratified by Congress. Gianforte, for one, hedged that “the compact that passed the state legislature has problems that must be addressed in any settlement” but expressed hope in the new proposal, hailing it as “a positive step toward addressing many of those issues."
Daines’ compromise, importantly, already has the CSKT’s support as well as Tester’s, who has sponsored similar legislation in previous sessions. Last week, in a joint press release, Daines’ and Tester’s offices announced the senators had jointly introduced the Montana Water Rights Protection Act.
The measure would provide $1.9 billion to settle damages and pay for work on the Flathead Indian Irrigation Project, as well as $10 million to Lake and Sanders counties to build, maintain and improve roads.
And, somewhat surprisingly, the draft bill proposes to place the National Bison Range, which is completely surrounded by the Flathead Reservation, under tribal management – another federal issue the CSKT has long fought to resolve.
The 18,500-acre range near Moiese, home to hundreds of wild bison as well as other native wildlife, was established in 1908 without the tribes’ consent. It’s a beloved and unique swath of western Montana that now attracts thousands of visitors each year. But it has suffered from years of management disputes and a lack of funding, leaving the range infrastructure and visitor facilities to slowly degrade. Meanwhile, various federal officials have made various plans to transfer management to the tribes, then broken those plans.
The Montana Water Rights Protection Act proposes to not only restore management of the National Bison Range to the tribes, but also to explicitly provide for public access protections. Daines’ and Tester’s release points out that currently, no such provisions exist.
Unfortunately, the act is not as explicit about providing funding for range repairs, maintenance and management. It merely directs the secretary of Interior to cooperate with the tribes to provide funds and other resources “determined to be appropriate by the secretary.”
If the tribes have any hope of managing the range successfully, they must have sufficient funds to do so. Just this past summer, the Missoulian reported that the more than $624,000 had been diverted from the range in a single year, and that its budget had been slashed from $2.7 million in 2014 to just $1.2 million in 2019. As a direct result of these cuts, the range is now dealing with a backlog of repairs and a staffing shortage.
Montana’s congressional delegates deserve applause and support for their work on issues of critical importance to tribal members and state residents. As they continue this work in the new year, Montanans should urge them to keep an ear open to tribal leaders and a close watch over federal agency actions – or lack thereof.