Montana District Court Judge Kathy Seeley’s ruling in favor of Rikki Held and her fellow youths against the state of Montana could be described as a 103-page, one-sided polemic on the Legislature’s failure to read its own Constitution — particularly the part requiring that “the state and each person shall maintain and improve a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations.” The plaintiffs (representing Montana’s future) presented a huckleberry crash course in what the defendants (Montana’s present political leaders) were doing to devalue that future. They showed, with current, local examples, how burning Montana’s fossil fuel stocks will heat this state and the rest of the planet and destroy that clean and healthful environment.

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office responded with a chokecherry variation of the “you can’t prove a negative” argument in a hall of mirrors. To defend a law prohibiting the examination of greenhouse gas emissions on the state’s energy policy, it first said the courts had no business questioning what the Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte did. Seeley reminded the state lawyers that “The courts, as final interpreters of the Constitution, have the final obligation to guard, enforce and protect every right granted or secured by the Constitution.”

State lawyers then made the claim that Montana doesn’t produce enough greenhouse gas emissions to have an effect on global climate. Aside from their paucity of evidence to back this claim, it’s fascinating how a department full of taxpayer-funded attorneys can stake their law degrees on saying a little law-breaking shouldn’t count.

And then, the state’s attorneys essentially shut up, or perhaps, shut down. Against the plaintiffs’ 24 witnesses and 168 exhibits, Knudsen’s office brought three witnesses and four exhibits at a cost of $95,000. It paid $63,999 to one expert it never called to testify, due to last-minute “strategy changes.” That may have been for the best, as the witness later called the state’s attorneys “totally unprepared” to challenge the plaintiffs’ witnesses.

Knudsen’s office followed up by calling Seeley’s ruling “absurd,” a claim that might have merit if the state had attempted to prove it in court. It also dinged Seeley for letting Held et.al. put on a “taxpayer-funded publicity stunt.” The plaintiffs’ attorneys mounted most of their case pro bono (for free). The state mounting a losing defense resulted in Seeley awarding the winners “reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.” It seems the only thing the taxpayers are funding is a state-directed belly-flop.