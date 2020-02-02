Montana, Wyoming right to fight for coal port

In what is literally a decades-long fight, the state of Montana, along with Wyoming, wants the United States Supreme Court to rule on the controversial plan to put coal ports in Washington for easier export to places like Japan and India.

Those who want to stop coal from being consumed are happy with the ruling from the Washington state courts which has stopped the ports. Those who stand against coal believe the courts should rule on coal. In other words, stop the coal, stop the problem.

Like so many things, that's too simple of an equation, and it's not the truth.

This is really not a fight about coal. It's about whether a state can manipulate a federal law to deny commerce with another state. It's not about coal; it's about the law.

We'd point out that we have raised concerns about relying on coal previously. However, we have also repeatedly pointed out that reliability and heavy peak load times are also something utilities need to be ready to handle, and coal would seem to be a possible solution.

We also believe that the global economy, coupled with a growing concern about carbon-based fossil fuels will take care of itself. In other words, if consumers want energy, want it coal-less, and are willing to pay for that, then the markets will adjust accordingly.