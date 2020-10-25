Montanans should send Governor Bullock to the Senate

Last year, for example, President Trump fired off some tweets incorrectly accusing four newly elected members of Congress, all women of color, of coming from corrupt countries and telling them to “go back” where they came from. They actually came from New York, Minnesota, Michigan and Massachusetts. It was hateful, xenophobic, divisive rhetoric — and Daines only made it worse, posting a statement saying, “Montanans are sick and tired of listening to anti-American, anti-Semite, radical Democrats trash our country and our ideals. We’re the greatest country in the world. I stand with @realdonaldtrump.”

Montanans expect our senators to stand with the president when he is on the right track — and to hold his feet to the fire when he is off the mark. When the Obama administration strayed, Sen. Tester was often among the first to say so.

When the Trump administration stepped out of line, it was Daines’ duty to speak up, but so far he has shirked that duty. That is not something Montanans can just brush aside.

Neither should we excuse his twisted explanation for moving forward with a U.S. Supreme Court confirmation shortly before an election, a complete reversal from the position he took when President Obama nominated a justice in 2016. “I don’t think it’s right to bring a nominee forward in an election year,” Daines said then.