This case should serve as a reminder to everyone in Missoula that basic health precautions — wearing face masks in public, washing hands frequently and social distancing — is as important now as ever before, especially as restrictions are loosened and more places open their doors to more visitors.

And with that in mind, chokecherry mufflers to those who not only visit businesses without a mask, endangering employees and other customers, but are obnoxiously rude about it besides. Home ReSource is not the only place to witness this selfish behavior, but it has responded in a way that’s both lighthearted and educational, with staff writing on a white board some of the insults they’ve heard from customers who don’t like the local nonprofit’s policy requiring face coverings. The board includes a reminder from staff to “Be kind. Or be original.”