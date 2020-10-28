Morigeau is a trustworthy choice for state auditor

Morigeau has sponsored a number of important bipartisan bills that passed in a Republican-dominated Legislature, dealing with everything from cryptocurrency, to mortgage laws, to child sexual abuse statutes.

If elected auditor, Morigeau has pledged to take a hands-on approach to the cases that come before his office, making it a priority to ensure fair and affordable health insurance rates, crack down on fraud aimed at vulnerable populations such as veterans and the elderly, and make it his mission to block “junk insurance” plans that don’t deliver on their promises.

His Republican opponent, Troy Downing, has direct experience in the insurance and securities industries as part of his extensive business background, as well as a respectable record of service as a combat veteran. Earlier this year, in response to the growing need caused by the coronavirus, the Bozeman-based distillery he owns began producing hand sanitizer to distribute to the Montana Highway Patrol, National Guard, the U.S. Postal Service and others.