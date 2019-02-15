Pivotal huckleberries to Montana’s Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines for playing important roles in moving Congress in the right direction. Montana’s senior senator was one of only seven senators tasked with creating a plan to avoid another federal government shutdown before today, Feb. 15. The compromise bill includes some money for a border wall, but not the entire $5.7 billion President Trump had originally sought.
Also this week, Tester and Daines each cast one of the 92 votes in favor of a bill touted as the most significant public lands package in a decade. Thankfully, it includes measures that would permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund and ban mining on about 30,000 acres of land near Yellowstone National Park. Daines, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, hailed the Senate’s passage of the omnibus bill as “literally hundreds of years of effort that just got moved through the U.S. Senate here.”
Resolute chokecherries to the recent surge of white supremacist activity in Missoula, from disgusting — and false — flyers distributed on the University of Montana campus and in the Lewis and Clark neighborhood to a swastika spray-painted on the side of a Broadway business. If it seems like Missoula is seeing more anti-Semitism than other communities lately, it is, the Montana Human Rights Network confirmed. That’s why every Missoulian needs to stand united in support for our Jewish neighbors, and against each and every hateful attempt to intimidate them.
Hopeful huckleberries to the declining number of child protection cases filed in Missoula County. The latest report from the Missoula County Attorney’s Office showed a measured decrease in the number of child abuse and neglect cases last year (118 cases) compared to the year before (195), even as other criminal filings — felonies, misdemeanors, drug cases — reached a new high. It’s a good sign that new state and county programs designed to help struggling parents better care for their children are having an effect.
Unwashed chokecherries to the high levels of arsenic recently discovered in Charlo groundwater. One family with a contaminated well showed symptoms of arsenic poisoning two months ago, and their treating physician notified the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Subsequent testing by state agencies turned up higher amounts of the toxin than is deemed safe, and they advised about 90 residents in total to pursue free water testing and treatment as needed.
Bountiful baskets of huckleberries to Brigid O’Connor’s generous neighbors. Last weekend, people flocked from blocks away to her home on Edith Street after powerful winds knocked down a giant spruce tree, taking out part of the house. In a matter of hours, and despite freezing temperatures, family members from Garden City Tree Service and helpful neighbors had the house free of tree and patched up with tarps, and even cooked up a delicious dinner complete with ice cream from the Big Dipper — a flavor called Endurance.