New campaign will tackle poaching; New remote learning site will serve free lunches to students in East Missoula

Legally harvested in-season huckleberries to the Boone and Crockett Club’s new anti-poaching campaign. The nonprofit conservation organization based in Missoula is helping Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tackle the longtime problem of poaching with a campaign called Poach & Pay to rally public opposition to poaching, develop legislation to fight wildlife crime, and conduct further research and outreach in the future. The campaign was launched with initial support from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, and is seeking additional sponsorship.
An abandoned pile of chokecherries to the accumulating junk in Bonner caused by vehicles and other machinery left abandoned on private property along West Riverside Drive. The chair of the Bonner-Milltown Community Council told county commissioners earlier this week that residents are concerned about the ongoing problem and local laws don’t appear to be able to resolve it. The county and community council will next try working with the property owner to get the roadside cleaned up.
An afternoon snack of huckleberries to the new remote learning site in the Mount Jumbo Elementary School in East Missoula. The Missoula Family YMCA teamed up with Missoula County Public Schools to offer the free resource, which includes WiFi and computer access, help with homework, and free lunches for any youth 18 and younger. The Learning Hub will be open every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students in grades 3-12. Students do not need to pre-register, but will be required to wear masks and maintain social distances. Learn more about this and other YMCA programs for school-age students at ymcamissoula.org/programs/school-age-care.
Far-flung chokecherries to Montana Attorney General Tim Fox for dragging Montana into a U.S. Supreme Court case concerning Electoral College votes for the nation’s next president. The filing, which originated in Texas, contests the results of the presidential election in George, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Fox says he wants to clarify the question of whether pandemic-related restrictions played a role in voter participation and could increase “the potential for fraud.” But the question was already settled in Montana after the Trump campaign and Republicans lost a court case challenging Gov. Steve Bullock’s decision to allow each of the state’s counties to determine whether to hold the election by mail. In fact, the Trump campaign has lost several other court challenges in similar states, and for good reason. A total of 17 states have now joined the Supreme Court amicus brief — Montana did not need to be among them.
A stocking stuffed with huckleberries to the “Bitterroot Grinch,” otherwise known as Maddie Hankinson. The 18-year-old from Florence has been helping to spread a little holiday cheer in this time of pandemic by donning a green Grinch costume and “stealing Christmas” from “Whos” in Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley — and then returning with candy canes. Tomorrow, Dec. 12, Boy Scout Troup 1115 is holding a fundraiser at Gary & Leo’s grocery store in Florence from 3 to 6 p.m. to support the Grinch’s visits. Visits can be scheduled through the Bitterroot Grinch’s Facebook page and cost $20-$25.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
