New campaign will tackle poaching; New remote learning site will serve free lunches to students in East Missoula

An afternoon snack of huckleberries to the new remote learning site in the Mount Jumbo Elementary School in East Missoula. The Missoula Family YMCA teamed up with Missoula County Public Schools to offer the free resource, which includes WiFi and computer access, help with homework, and free lunches for any youth 18 and younger. The Learning Hub will be open every weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students in grades 3-12. Students do not need to pre-register, but will be required to wear masks and maintain social distances. Learn more about this and other YMCA programs for school-age students at ymcamissoula.org/programs/school-age-care .

Far-flung chokecherries to Montana Attorney General Tim Fox for dragging Montana into a U.S. Supreme Court case concerning Electoral College votes for the nation’s next president. The filing, which originated in Texas, contests the results of the presidential election in George, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Fox says he wants to clarify the question of whether pandemic-related restrictions played a role in voter participation and could increase “the potential for fraud.” But the question was already settled in Montana after the Trump campaign and Republicans lost a court case challenging Gov. Steve Bullock’s decision to allow each of the state’s counties to determine whether to hold the election by mail. In fact, the Trump campaign has lost several other court challenges in similar states, and for good reason. A total of 17 states have now joined the Supreme Court amicus brief — Montana did not need to be among them.