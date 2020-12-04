New hotline for mental health during pandemic

Huckleberries in a safety net to the Montana Crisis Recovery hotline, funded with a federal grant of $1.6 million to help Montanans struggling with the effects of the pandemic. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is contracting with Mental Health America of Montana to provide 12 crisis counselors who will offer free, confidential mental health support through the next nine months at least. Anyone in need of emotional support, additional resources or just a listening ear can call the hotline at 1-877-503-0833 Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dried-up chokecherries to the exhausted funding that had, until recently, covered up to 130 free grab-and-go meals a day at the Missoula Senior Center. Since the start of the pandemic, Missoula Aging Services has provided more than 87,500 meals in Missoula County at a cost of nearly $120,000, according to MSC and MAS. Now that the stimulus money has been used up, the Older Americans Act will be funding the meals, so there are different restrictions to qualify for free meals. The organizations remain committed to serving every senior in need of meal pickup or delivery, meaning financial support from the community is more important than ever. Visit missoulaagingservices.org or www.themissoulaseniorcenter.org to learn more and make a donation.
A network of huckleberries to the new pilot response plan for missing person cases created by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and expected to launch next week. The plan will include guidelines for tribal police and law enforcement agencies, victim services, and communication with the media and community. In partnership with federal prosecutors, the pilot may be used as a blueprint for other tribes struggling to overcome the disproportionately large numbers of cases of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.
Mutilated chokecherries to the deaths of three grizzly bears in the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem since Nov. 9, an ecosystem that has only about 50 grizzlies to begin with. One Yaak resident described finding the body of a grizzly that had been shot and partially skinned, with some legs removed, before being dumped in his driveway. The other two bears — an adult female and a yearling — were apparently killed and then left near Montana Highway 83 on Bear Creek Road. Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
Huckleberry merit badges to Eva Isbell, a Valley Christian graduate and University of Montana freshman majoring in theater and business — and one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation. Until last year, Scouts BSA did not allow girls to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the organization’s highest level.“It means a lot to me that I can be one of the first, and not even that, just to be one of the girls who can get that rank. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about,” Isbell told the Missoulian last week. “It’s just an incredible experience to be honored in such a way I can be called an Eagle Scout.”It’s a rank that only 6% of Scouts achieve, and requires at least 21 merit badges. Isbell, a Scout for the past four years, has racked up more than 40, in everything from theater to aviation.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Regional Editor David McCumber and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
