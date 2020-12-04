New hotline for mental health during pandemic

Huckleberry merit badges to Eva Isbell, a Valley Christian graduate and University of Montana freshman majoring in theater and business — and one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation. Until last year, Scouts BSA did not allow girls to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the organization’s highest level.“It means a lot to me that I can be one of the first, and not even that, just to be one of the girls who can get that rank. It’s something I’ve always dreamed about,” Isbell told the Missoulian last week. “It’s just an incredible experience to be honored in such a way I can be called an Eagle Scout.”It’s a rank that only 6% of Scouts achieve, and requires at least 21 merit badges. Isbell, a Scout for the past four years, has racked up more than 40, in everything from theater to aviation.