Honorable huckleberries to Shane Vannatta, who was sworn in as the newest judge for the Fourth Judicial District last week. The University of Montana alumni and past State Bar president was appointed by Gov. Steve Bullock and confirmed by the Montana Senate to fill a newly created seat and help reduce the caseload previously shared by just four judges. A study actually determined that two additional judges were needed for the district court that covers Missoula and Mineral counties. Fortunately Vannatta, who is also the first openly gay judge in Montana, has an abundance of experience that suggests he will be able to handle more than his fair share of the caseload.
Frostbitten chokecherries to Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, who was finally identified as the legislator who sent harassing text messages to a female legislator during the 2017 session. An outside investigation produced a report, but it was heavily redacted and the name of the legislator was not made public until last week, when former House Speaker Austin Knudsen confirmed the allegations were made against Windy Boy. Unfortunately, in 2017 the legislature lacked authority to discipline legislators for harassment, and Windy Boy was allowed to quietly resign as chairman of the State-Tribal Relations Committee before successfully running for re-election last November.
The definition of huckleberries to Reagan Remmers, the Target Range School eighth-grader who placed first at the Missoula County Spelling Bee and at the same time set a local record for the most consecutive wins. Now with four first-place notches in her spelling bee belt, Remmers will head to Billings to compete for the state title at the Treasure State Spelling Bee.
A flurry of chokecherries to the cold, wind and record snowfall that canceled schools, closed roads and snowed in at least 46 rural residents of Cascade County this week. Gov. Steve Bullock signed an emergency order to allow trucks of heating fuel to continue deliveries as demand steadily increased, the Western Montana Avalanche Center warned of dangerous avalanche conditions in the Bitterroot Mountains and the Montana Highway Patrol struggled to respond to hundreds of car crashes statewide.
Huckleberry chuckles to the Snow Joke Half Marathon in Seeley Lake, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this past weekend. Nearly 700 runners — along with some 70 of their dogs — braved the winter weather to help prove that Montanans are the hardy-har-hardiest marathoners around, and to help keep the iconic event alive under new organizers. Originally lit by the Cheetah Herders Athletic Club, the snow joke torch has now been passed to the Missoulian and Run Wild Missoula.