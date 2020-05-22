New street lights will save Missoula energy, money

An extra tank of huckleberries to the wholesale fuel distributors in Montana and ExxonMobil for donating some 16,000 gallons of gas to first responders, health care workers and other folks on the front lines. The effort is helping to relieve a little of the burden carried by these workers by providing bulk donations to various communities as well as gift cards worth an estimated $32,000 in total.

A barren chokecherry tree to the latest economic forecast for Montana. The original preliminary analysis offered by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana was bleak enough; the revised version, which incorporates the latest information, predicts that Montana will lose 75,000 jobs over the course of the year, and may not see an economic recovery for another two years at least.

A carefully curated selection of huckleberries to the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, which re-opened on Tuesday to once again welcome art aficionados and the idly curious alike to enjoy an exhibition of famed Missoula artist Monte Dolack’s work focusing on environmental advocacy. The exhibit was only open for a few weeks before the museum had to shut its doors in March as part of the University of Montana’s coronavirus prevention measures. Now, so long as visitors heed the museum’s guidelines and exercise common public health sense, the exhibit is once again open to the public, free to enjoy and the perfect way to help MMAC’s celebrate its 125th anniversary.

This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.