Fresh new huckleberries to the start of a new year, bright with possibilities and braced for what is sure to be a long, contentious election season. Missoulians celebrated the last day of 2019 in true Missoula fashion, whether running a mini-triathlon at the YMCA or enjoying a parade of handmade hats at Southgate Mall. Those who are putting off putting away their Christmas decorations may want to note they have until Jan. 15 to have Christmas trees composted free of charge. Drop-off locations are at McCormick and Playfair parks, the 36th Avenue parking lot of Fort Missoula Regional Park West, or at Garden City Compost during open hours.
Sour chokecherries to Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton for not knowing when to keep his thoughts to himself and marring an otherwise universal celebration of the Little Shell finally gaining official federal recognition. In a rambling message posted on the Secretary of State website and emailed to businesses registered with the SOS, Stapleton referenced his recent trip to Israel and compared the conflict between Jewish people and Palestinians to the relationship between the U.S. government and Native American tribes. It’s unfortunate and disappointing that Stapleton, who is running for U.S. representative, did not simply congratulate the Little Shell and his “childhood friend,” Little Shell Chair Gerald Gray on their historic victory, and refrain from sharing the rest of his wildly inaccurate and offensive comments.
A welcome basket brimming with huckleberries for Shodair Children’s Hospital, which is opening a new clinic next week providing outpatient mental health services in Missoula. The hospital has seen hundreds of patients at its outpatient facility in Helena, and recognized that many of their families had to travel long distances across Montana to access care. The new clinic will not only provide mental health therapy for children and adolescents in person at its facility on the Community Medical Center campus but will also reach many patients virtually, using the kind of communication technology many kids these days seem to prefer.
Unequal portions of chokecherries to Missoula’s ranking of 33rd most unequal metro area in terms of income, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The fact that there are 32 other cities in the nation with worse income equality is no comfort to those struggling to make ends meet in Missoula. Here, the top earners make 31 times the income of those on the bottom rung, and a recent study by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana found that local renters experienced a 5% drop in wages, even as housing prices have soared.
An unhurried send-off of huckleberries to the Missoula International Airport and its parking contractor, which opted to extend its free parking from 15 minute to an entire hour. The change in parking rates will free up short-term parking space for those dropping off or picking up someone from the airport, and fees collected from those lingering longer than 60 minutes will help pay for lot maintenance and planned improvements, such as a covered exit booth.
A big haul of chokecherries to the scammers seeking to take advantage of people in need of tow truck services around Missoula and Billings. According to the Montana Attorney General’s Office, this new scam involves fake business listings that direct victims to give their credit card information to someone at a call center located outside the state. This week, Attorney General Tim Fox reminded Montanans to be wary of providing financial information over the phone, and that legitimate tow truck operators will not charge until after they have provided the service.
A full plate of huckleberries to the generous supporters of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center who helped the nonprofit meet, and then exceed its year-end goal. Although the food bank has seen a significant increase in visitors over the past year, it did not want to strain the limited resources of a supportive community so it kept its fundraising goal level with last year’s, at $250,000. Executive Director Aaron Brock told the Missoulian he was a little worried when only $176,000 had been raised with only days left to go, and then relieved when sizable donations made in the final days of 2019 actually exceeded the goal by about $4,000.