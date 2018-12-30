December’s end is always a good time to take stock of the recent past and resolve to do better in the New Year. Montana voters recently offered performance reviews of a sort to two of our three congressional delegates this past November, when they re-elected Jon Tester to the U.S. Senate for a third term and returned Greg Gianforte to the U.S. House.
Now facing another contentious session of Congress, along with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who will be up for election next in November 2020, these newly re-elected federal officials ought to recognize that even though they’ve earned Montanans’ official vote of confidence there’s still room for improvement — and Montanans are counting on them to represent us to the very best of their ability.
With that in mind, the Missoulian’s editorial board offers these New Year’s resolution suggestions for our congressional delegation:
To start, Montana’s senior Senator Tester needs to do more to help move the needle on transparency and accountability in Congress, and better align his criticism of campaign finance laws with his own role in the system.
It seemed to catch Tester by surprise, for example, that he was the No. 1 recipient of money from lobbyists during his recent re-election campaign, even though he was also a top recipient in his previous election campaign in 2012. At one point this year, he had accepted more money from lobbyists than any other member of Congress as total spending in the Montana Senate election topped $60 million, making it the most expensive in state history.
Tester has repeatedly and appropriately criticized the campaign finance system as too bloated by too much money from groups such as corporations and political action committees that often do their utmost to obscure the original source of financial contributions.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United case infamously upended Montana limits on corporate contributions, and Tester fought back by introducing a handful of bills aimed at shining a light on so-called “dark money.” Just this month, in fact, the Senate passed his bill to stop the Internal Revenue Service from allowing nonprofits to keep the names of their major donors secret.
That’s laudable, but rings a little hollow when organizations like the nonpartisan Center for Responsible Politics reports that Tester’s own campaign records show federally registered lobbyists and their families contributed nearly $500,000 to support Tester’s re-election. In his third term, Tester should resolve to show his Montana supporters that these contributions have not, in fact, bought influence — and to never again be among the top recipients of lobbyist money.
Senator Daines, of course, would do well to do the same, given that he will very likely face a similarly expensive re-election campaign in 2020. But even more importantly, he should resolve to better demonstrate his effectiveness on behalf of Montana as a member of the majority party in the Senate. Daines ought to be part of the effort to build a convincing case for critical government funding measures, for instance, instead of throwing out long-shot “nuclear options” that have little to no chance of passing.
Although he is serving his first term in the Senate, having previously served in the House, Daines has steadily earned seats on a number of important committees, including the powerful Appropriations Committee. It is therefore disappointing that Daines doesn’t have more to show for his time in Congress.
Yet many Montanans breathed a sigh of relief when his signature legislative attempt so far, to end federal protections for five wilderness study areas in Montana, failed to make any headway. Daines’ bill would have removed wilderness study designation from a total of 450,000 acres in the Blue Joint, Big Snowies, Middle Fork Judith, Sapphire and West Pioneers.
Such momentous and contentious proposals would seem to warrant a series of public hearings, especially in each of the communities nearest to these treasured public lands. Yet Daines has relied almost exclusively on “input” from county commissions and special-interest groups, and appears poised to re-introduce the legislation in the next session. In the New Year, Daines should take pains to remember that effective public service starts with actually listening to the public in person.
Congressman Gianforte, for his part, should resolve to schedule actual public meetings. While he and Daines, both former tech industry executives, have shown a marked preference for “tele-town halls,” such contrived events can never replace good old-fashioned face time with regular Montanans.
Montanans appreciate the unparalleled access to our federal representatives we have previously enjoyed, and it would be more than a shame to see that access end. It would be a missed opportunity. And public hearings would go a long way toward helping Gianforte show that all Montanans – and not a few powerful individuals — have his ear. Unfortunately, his own WSA bill echoing and expanding on Daines’ proposal burned up a lot of good will in Montana. Gianforte’s legislation would have stripped protections in a whopping 29 WSAs, representing more than 800,000 acres.
In a meeting with the Missoulian editorial board prior to his re-election, Gianforte explained that he follows three main principles in his legislative decision-making. When it comes to public lands, he looks for opportunities to: 1. Keep them in public hands. 2. Increase public access. And 3. Make sure local voices have a say.
Like Daines, Gianforte needs to do a better job of inviting a broad array of local voices to the table, showing that he hears them, and then taking their concerns to Congress. Unlike Daines, in the new year Gianforte will have an extra hurdle to overcome as a member of the minority party for the first time in his tenure. To have any hope of passing legislation, Gianforte will need to work across party lines to build consensus in an often bitterly divided House.
Let’s let 2019 be the year Montana’s entire delegation leads by example, represents our state well and makes meaningful progress in Congress.