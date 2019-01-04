Brand-new huckleberries to baby Juliana Divine, born the day after Christmas to a family of refugees who have been living in Missoula since July. Her mother, Lisa Kabamb, and father, Gloriano Musehenu Makanu, previously lived in a refugee camp in Namibia with their three young children; they are among the estimated 75 refugee families that have resettled in Missoula since 2016, building a new life for themselves in a new home. Now, they also have a new baby to celebrate, and Missoulians have a new citizen to welcome in the New Year.
A warm mug of chokecherry cocoa to Whitefish Mountain Resort after a mechanical problem caused a chairlift to break down last weekend, leaving 140 or so people waiting as long as 2 ½ hours outside in wintry weather to be evacuated. While chairlift breakdowns are nobody’s idea of a good time, they are a regular occurrence on slopes around the nation, and Whitefish Mountain deserves due recognition for keeping its visitors comfy — even bringing them hand warmers, blankets and warm drinks — and getting all of them down safely.
Sobering huckleberries to the Montana Department of Justice for continuing to push for improvements to Montana’s DUI laws. Last month, Sen. Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican, introduced the agency’s bill draft containing five major reforms to Montana’s impaired driving laws. Each change is aimed at tightening loopholes that allow repeat offenders to evade the legally mandated consequences of a drunk driving conviction, such as ensuring previous convictions from outside Montana are counted in-state as well.
An hourglass filled with chokecherries to the frustratingly slow official response to the disappearance of 14-year-old Henny Scott, who went missing from the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana on Dec. 13. That day, the Bureau of Indian Affairs logged her name into a national database of missing persons — but it wasn’t until Dec. 26 that the FBI requested an official missing persons alert, and sadly, Scott’s body was found just two days afterward. Scott’s family and community deserve honest, immediately answers about why it took federal officials so long to issue the alert.
Three helpings of huckleberries to Ravalli County for trimming its board of commissioners from five members to three, a move that has been planned since Ravalli County residents voted to make the change in 2016. That vote ended an experiment that began in 2006, when the county was among the fastest-growing in Montana and voters decided to see whether a larger commission could better meet the needs of a larger population. Ten years and many meetings later, county residents decided to end the experiment and go back to a three-member commission. However, rather than kick any members off prematurely, they had to wait until two commissioners’ terms had expired. This week, the commission convened for the first time with just three members — a reduction estimated to save the county at least $150,000 a year.