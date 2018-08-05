A crisis has been slowly unfolding this summer as round after round of cuts eroded the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services budget.
Now Gov. Steve Bullock is hoping to unwind this mess, announcing that he plans to restore millions of dollars to DPHHS and other state agencies hit hard by low revenue estimates. The state had braced for $140 million in lost revenue, but it looks like it will come in only $29 million short.
That means, after revenue numbers are finalized over the next month, some $111 million will be allocated back to state agencies, to the general fund and to a new rainy day fund. The formula for figuring how much goes to each is set in a bill passed by the Legislature, and directs $20 million toward the general fund, $45.6 million into the rainy day fund and $45.6 million back to government agencies.
DPHHS is expected to receive most of the state agencies’ portion, because as the state’s largest department, it suffered the largest budget cuts — more than $49 million in the special legislative session alone.
The department was in dire straits even before the cuts, struggling to handle an exponentially increasing caseload with a rapidly shrinking staff. Last October, DPHHS counted nearly 90 unfilled positions. Now, it has about 420 open positions and is in the process of closing offices and sharply curtailing services in locations throughout Montana, leaving entire communities to fend for themselves and placing an even larger burden on the backs of remaining state employees, all but ensuring higher turnover, longer turnaround times and poorer outcomes.
The funding infusion will come too late for many of Montana’s most vulnerable — abused and neglected children, the elderly and disabled — who are suffering right now from the recent loss of critical services. But all Montanans will pay the price for failing to provide aid when it is least costly and most effective to do so. The damage has already been done.
DPHHS is an especially poor place to scrimp for savings because every dollar cut from its budget triggers the loss of even more dollars from federal matching funds. Compounding the problem, already rock-bottom Medicaid reimbursement rates were lowered even more, leaving providers throughout the state in the impossible position of either cutting their Medicaid clients or continuing to serve them at a loss. The Montana Health Care Association and a group of nursing homes even filed a lawsuit against the state over the reduction in the reimbursement rate paid to nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
Bullock announced in late July that he plans to use some of the extra state revenue to restore the reimbursement rate for Medicaid providers. Unfortunately this relief, while welcome, comes too late for many providers and their clients.
The nonprofit Helena Industries, which helped provide case management and jobs to more than 900 people with disabilities, shut down earlier this year as a direct result of the lower reimbursement rates. And last month, AWARE Inc. announced that it plans to cut up to 30 positions from its offices, located in more than a dozen communities statewide. The nonprofit provides both residential and community-based services for adults and youth, including psychiatric, transportation and employment assistance.
Montana’s Republican legislators set the stage for this situation when they required steep reductions in the state budget while refusing to consider raising taxes, and Democrat Bullock’s administration bears responsibility for distributing the cuts across the various state agencies.
But the source of the problem appears to be the wildly imprecise revenue projection models on which Montana’s executive and legislative leaders rely to create each two-year budget.
The Governor’s Budget Office and the Legislative Fiscal Division typically use different models and assumptions, and therefore tend to arrive at very different conclusions. Last year, before the special session, Montana was preparing for a $227 million shortfall in revenues. After the special session, it expected to weather a shortfall of $140 million. Now it's looking at a loss of “only” $29 million.
In mid-June, the Legislative Fiscal Division was predicting that Montana could expect to collect $134 million more in revenue. That’s a much higher number than the most recent projection (remember: $111 million), and it was based in part on the weird decision to count $65.6 million in budget transfers as revenue. On the other hand, the state Budget Office appeared to still be significantly underestimating the amount of revenue Montana stands to collect.
Budget Director Dan Villa has suggested that his office work with the Legislative Fiscal Division in the near future to come up with a single revenue estimate for legislators. That’s a sensible start. Hopefully the two offices can figure out a way to meld their differing approaches and agree to a model that proves more accurate than those used to set the budget in 2017.
Of course, financial analysis and prediction is a complex, tricky business, and high-impact decisions being made at the federal level are doing nothing to improve Montana’s fiscal stability. But it would doubtless benefit the state if these two expert offices could, if not get on the same page, at least be in the same book.
The 2019 Legislature will convene in a just matter of months. When legislators meet again, they should not have to decide which of two competing sets of revenue projections to trust before they can even start on the hard decisions about how to budget that revenue.