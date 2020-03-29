Nonprofits help Missoula through coronavirus hardships

It bears repeating: The steps we take today to prevent the spread of coronavirus will save many lives over the coming weeks and months. Closing schools, restricting business operations, social distancing — these measures are the best way to protect public health and minimize the potentially catastrophic effects of the pandemic.

And as damaging as this is for the economy, it’s indisputable that an unchecked outbreak of deadly disease would be far, far worse.

It is up to everyone to follow the basic, albeit sometimes inconvenient, advice of experts: wash your hands frequently, stay home as much as possible, limit person-to-person contact. We want all of our fellow Missoulians to be careful, for yourselves and for the sake of others. We want all of you to be healthy and safe.

One way to keep our community strong is to continue to look out for one another, and watch for opportunities to meet needs as they arise. Fortunately, Missoula is blessed with a strong and resilient network of nonprofits that have long served this community. Now they need our support more than ever, so that they can continue to support us.

***