Nonprofits help Missoula through coronavirus hardships

It bears repeating: The steps we take today to prevent the spread of coronavirus will save many lives over the coming weeks and months. Closing schools, restricting business operations, social distancing — these measures are the best way to protect public health and minimize the potentially catastrophic effects of the pandemic.
And as damaging as this is for the economy, it’s indisputable that an unchecked outbreak of deadly disease would be far, far worse.
It is up to everyone to follow the basic, albeit sometimes inconvenient, advice of experts: wash your hands frequently, stay home as much as possible, limit person-to-person contact. We want all of our fellow Missoulians to be careful, for yourselves and for the sake of others. We want all of you to be healthy and safe.
One way to keep our community strong is to continue to look out for one another, and watch for opportunities to meet needs as they arise. Fortunately, Missoula is blessed with a strong and resilient network of nonprofits that have long served this community. Now they need our support more than ever, so that they can continue to support us.
***
The United Way of Missoula County is the umbrella organization through which many local needs and donations are organized and distributed. Last week, they created a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which quickly filled with $135,000 — and just as quickly emptied as they were flooded with applications for the grants. The fund gave our $100,000 in one-time grants of $400 to individuals, just barely enough to help make ends meet for some, and not nearly enough for many. Another $5,000 from the fund went to Missoula Aging Services, and another $5,000 went to the YWCA of Missoula.
Those with financial means to do so can help refill the fund by visiting the United Way’s website at www.missoulaunitedway.org/donations-covid-19-emergency-assistance.
***
Missoula Aging Services launched its month-long effort to raise awareness — and money — for Meals on Wheels on March 1. The program provides hot, nutritious meals to homebound adults. It has been working in recent weeks to streamline its routes and recently put out a request for volunteer drivers that was filled in short order. “As of now, all of our current volunteer needs are being met. Thank you, Missoula” the organization posted on its Facebook page last Thursday.
To make a donation to help maintain this essential program, visit the Missoula Aging Services website at missoulaagingservices.org.
***
Similarly, the Poverello Center, which provides meals, shelter and other services to the homeless in Missoula, was nearly overwhelmed last week by an outpouring of food donations — to the point where it started to run out of room. The nonprofit asked that Missoulians hold off on food donations for now.
For a list of other urgent needs, or to make a monetary donation, visit thepoverellocenter.org.
***
The Missoula Food Bank and Community Network has plenty of shifts available for those who are feeling healthy and would like to volunteer. Sign up at missoulafoodbank.org, or visit the site to make a donation of food or money.
***
Many Missoulians are currently short on supplies and, with children at home or other family members to care for, short on time as well. Others are in no position to donate money.
But almost anyone can donate blood, and the Red Cross is seeing an urgent need. The organization, already known for its strict safety standards, has taken extra precautions to ensure all donors maintain safe distances from one another and are not exposed to any viruses.
Learn more about how to donate at redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/location/missoula-american-red-cross.html.
***
Women’s Opportunity and Resource Development (WORD) has been an esteemed organization supporting the Missoula community for more than 35 years, providing critical housing assistance for at-risk families. And now, it has put out the word that it is in imminent danger of ending operations.
“Over the last few years, WORD has lost state, federal, and private grants, leading to employee layoffs and dissolved programs,” the nonprofit announced in an media release. “After many efforts to replace lost funding, WORD is still coming up short.”
WORD is urgently working to raise $30,000 to see it through this time of hardship — so that it can help more Missoula families make it through as well. Donate at wordinc.org.
***
Mountain Home Montana, which provides shelter for young mothers between the ages of 16 and 20, and their babies, is recruiting volunteers for its Open Table program, which pairs new moms with mentors who can provide another level of support. COVID-19 has suspended any in-person meetings, but the nonprofit is still actively interviewing potential volunteers by phone.
Learn more at mountainhomemt.org.
***
This is by no means a comprehensive list of current nonprofit activities or needs in Missoula. And no doubt, the needs will continue to grow over the coming weeks as the effects of the coronavirus prevention measures are more fully felt.
The Missoulian would like to both help our local nonprofits share their efforts, and help readers keep abreast of the evolving needs of these indispensable organizations. You can help us provide this platform by encouraging nonprofit leaders to email their current needs to oped@missoulian.com, and we will dedicate space in print and online to sharing this important information.
Remember: We’re all in this together.
