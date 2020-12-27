Notable opinions from 2020

“I view myself as a privileged person to have been raised in our beautiful state. However, I have encountered a considerable amount of racism in Montana,” recounted Jacob Elder, a Marine veteran, Max Baucus Fellow and legal intern at the chief counsel office of the U.S. Department of Transportation. “Once, whilst strolling across the Higgins Bridge in Missoula with friends, a passing truck slowed down, hollered the “N-word” at me and sped off. At that moment, I felt a fit of immense anger and sadness; it had been a surreal experience. My personhood was damaged. I spent subsequent weeks in isolation with the fear of interacting with our community. I sought answers, yet nothing appeared to add up. I fell in profound despair while also balancing my law school course work. Later, I concluded that I need to use my torment and raise awareness against racism.”