Notable opinions from 2020

In a year of new controversies, heated debates and strong opinions, more Montanans than ever before wrote to their local newspaper to share their thoughts on the important issues of the day. Here are just a few of the letters and guest columns that stood out on the Missoulian's Opinion page.
***
Readers had a lot to say about the Missoula Osprey's decision to rebrand and change the name of the local minor league baseball team to PaddleHeads. The letters started pouring in immediately after the change was announced in 2019, and the letters continued through the start of 2020.
This one, sent in by Missoula residents and self-described “longtime, proud fans of the Missoula Osprey” Steve Kimball, Susan Jenkins and Tim Love, and published Jan. 19, was one of the last to trickle in:
“In our view, the change in name to Paddleheads shifts the identity and essence of the team from developing baseball players to cartoon characters,” they wrote. “We wonder how much pride the aspiring players will feel taking the field with this name.”
***
As the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota sparked a new round of nationwide protests, including in Missoula, this former refugee from Liberia and current Missoula resident shared his own experiences growing up in Montana.
“I view myself as a privileged person to have been raised in our beautiful state. However, I have encountered a considerable amount of racism in Montana,” recounted Jacob Elder, a Marine veteran, Max Baucus Fellow and legal intern at the chief counsel office of the U.S. Department of Transportation. “Once, whilst strolling across the Higgins Bridge in Missoula with friends, a passing truck slowed down, hollered the “N-word” at me and sped off. At that moment, I felt a fit of immense anger and sadness; it had been a surreal experience. My personhood was damaged. I spent subsequent weeks in isolation with the fear of interacting with our community. I sought answers, yet nothing appeared to add up. I fell in profound despair while also balancing my law school course work. Later, I concluded that I need to use my torment and raise awareness against racism.”
His column concludes: “We must create systems of authentic racial integration. In this sense, integration is that the positive acceptance of black people within the total range of human activities. To be black in America ought not to mean a death sentence.”
***
The 2020 elections were the most heated and contentious yet, judging by the sheer volume of election-related commentary. Most of those were strong statements in support of a particular issue or candidate — but this letter was an expression of appreciation for a rare display of "making a statement without making a scene."
On Nov. 4, the day after the general election, Erin Heitzmann of Florence noted that, “For several weeks there has been a quiet presence on Highway 93, seated in his truck bed and surrounded by an American flag and a flag representing his presidential candidate of choice. …
“I just want to thank him for making a statement without making a scene. For taking a stand without shaming those who do not share his political views. For believing there is hope for our country, and for his willingness to be vulnerable to condescension in his efforts to see a revival in our land.”
***
A longtime — and well-known — Missoula couple provided their own account of homelessness in support of new efforts to house and care for our neighbors over the next winter months, and beyond.
Ray and Susie Risho wrote recently about how they teared up after reading about the new “temporary safe outdoor space,” grateful for the new intervention services but also aware of the “dire needs of homeless people in our community.”
“Just last month we read how the city, in collaboration with the Poverello Center, planned to open a 150-person winter homeless shelter near the Southgate Mall. The photo accompanying the article depicted several people laying out mattresses upon the warehouse floor. This scene reminded us of a time, about 50 years ago, when Susie, pregnant with our first child, and I, a student on the GI Bill at University of Montana, found ourselves homeless and in need of shelter. Friends offered space in their warehouse, where we layered several mattresses upon the floor as our bedding. We can attest that however dire a person’s needs, no one wants to submit themselves to the denigrating position where they have to beg.”
The Rishos went on to open the first adult daycare center in Missoula, “with a mission to enhance the quality of life of adults with disabilities and brain injuries.”
***
Of course, no review of 2020 could omit the scourge of COVID. It severely affected tourism-based industries, bars and restaurants and other small businesses, and many wrote to tell of their stories as letter-writers debated the necessity of wearing masks and closing schools.
A group of nearly two dozen emergency physicians at Community Medical Center and Providence St. Patrick Hospital wrote to give readers a view from inside local hospitals regarding deadly effects of the COVID-19 pandemic — and alert the community to a spike in patients infected with the virus:
“People are being admitted to the hospital and the intensive care unit at an alarming rate. A rate that — if sustained or increased — is sure to max out our local health providers’ abilities to care for our sickest patients. When that occurs, tough decisions about treatment must be made. This puts additional stress on those who are sick, and their families.
“With the numbers of people contracting COVID-19 spiking, our hospitals are reaching capacity,” the medical doctors wrote less than four weeks ago. “Because of high community spread outside the hospitals, more and more staff are contracting this disease or having to quarantine, further limiting our ability to treat patients. We are working every day, 24 hours a day, to make sure every person from mild symptoms to the sickest of the sick are cared for with not only the best medicines available, but also with compassion and empathy...
“We can push back against COVID-19. Missoula and the surrounding areas are filled with individuals whose strength, together, can have a real effect on slowing the spread of the virus. Wear a mask when you are at work, shopping, at the gym, in church, essentially anytime you are with someone you do not live with. Stay home if you are sick. Choose to support local restaurants and shops by ordering take-out or curbside, or limiting the time you spend inside the store. Avoid large and small group gatherings. With the holidays coming up, please formulate a plan even within your extended family that follows these rules. Abide by your local health department guidelines and quarantine orders.
"These acts will not only protect individuals, but our whole community. We understand that these sacrifices are difficult and have other unintended negative consequences. We struggle with these rules every day ourselves, but know that the fastest way to return to normal is to continue following them. We want to provide emergency care to every member of our community who requires it but we need your help to serve you. The decisions we make now and in the holiday season determine our ability to care for you in the future.”
