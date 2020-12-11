Now that vaccines are close, let's redouble efforts to protect people

This week's COVID-19 news is an agonizing study in contrasts.

First, the good: British citizens began receiving the world's first shots of a clinically authorized, tested vaccine against the virus. And Montana got the news that the first 9,750 doses of Pfizer's vaccine is expected in the state as early as Dec. 15, and will go to frontline health care workers.

Then there was other news.

On Nov. 27, psychiatrist Dr. Larry Amstutz became the first Billings Clinic staff member to die of the disease. His friend and coworker, Dr. Fran Argani, said, "This virus shows no mercy whatsoever."

On Monday, registered nurse Ellen Edlund, who has worked at Billings Clinic for more than 15 years, lay, fighting for her life, as the disease she has helped so many patients to fight left the nurse incapable of breathing without a respirator.

And Yellowstone County public health officials believe we are now seeing the leading edge of an anticipated post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.

The county had 109 new cases Saturday, 186 on Sunday, 213 on Monday and 71 on Tuesday. And RiverStone Health is still fighting a backlog of at least 500 untraced cases.