Opinion: Democrats, Republicans must unite to protect the Capitol

There has been too much partisan skirmishing in the aftermath of the attack. Some Republicans have questioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s proposal for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot, fearing that it might become a vehicle for attacks on Trump. Others have suggested, incredibly, that the assault on the Capitol wasn’t that big a deal. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., infamously said it “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.” Last month Trump told Fox News that his supporters — the ones bashing police officers with flagpoles and chanting, “Hang Mike Pence” — posed “zero threat” on Jan. 6.

Predictably, there were partisan overtones to Thursday’s hearing. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., asked Bolton about the role of the Speaker of the House in the operation of the Capitol Police and the Capitol Police Board, its oversight authority. Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., reminded Republicans that one member of the board, which Republicans criticized, had been appointed architect of the Capitol by Trump.

A bipartisan commitment to improvements in the Capitol Police is necessary also because hard decisions must be made about how to balance public access to the Capitol, including for nonviolent protesters, with security for members of Congress at a time of legitimate concerns about violent domestic extremism.

When some of the Jan. 6 invaders suggested that they were doing nothing wrong because the Capitol is “the people’s house,” they were perverting an important principle: that Americans should be able to see their representatives at the seat of the national government. But that wasn’t the goal of the Jan. 6 rioters, whose mission was antithetical to democracy. The Capitol Police must be better trained to anticipate and respond to such violence.

This editorial originally appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

