The ballots have been mailed for Missoula’s municipal election and are due back to the Missoula County Elections Center by Tuesday, Nov. 5.
It’s an all-mail election, so those who haven’t received a ballot yet or have run into problems should take a few moments to review the Elections Office website (www.missoulacounty.us/government/administration/elections-office), which answers a lot of questions, or call 258-4751 or email electioninfo@missoulacounty.us.
This election cycle, voters are being asked to pick a second City Council representative for their ward. Additionally, voters in the DeSmet School District are being asked to authorize the sale of school-owned land and the sale of up to $6 million in general obligation bonds.
As you look over your ballot, please remember that letters to the editor concerning this election are also due. Letters can be emailed to oped@missoulian.com, dropped off at 500 S. Higgins Ave. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or sent by regular mail to P.O. Box 8029, Missoula MT 59807.
In accordance with longstanding policy, and to avoid any last-minute flurry of claims without adequate time to respond, the Missoulian will not publish commentary related to the current election after Friday, Nov. 1.
This means the Missoulian will not accept election-related commentary after next Wednesday, Oct. 30. We will do our best to fit as many letters as possible in print and post the rest online. Visit www.missoulian.com/opinion to read all published commentary.
And call Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen at 523-5215 or email her at oped@missoulian.com if you have any questions.