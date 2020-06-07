Peace & protest in Missoula

Last week’s gatherings around the Missoula County Courthouse were fraught with risk, and not just from the increased potential of spreading coronavirus. Fortunately, in spite of unfounded rumors and a bit of provocative behavior, the protests, counter-protests and side protests remained impassioned but peaceful.
That hasn’t been the case elsewhere in America, as crime and violence have erupted amid larger peaceful demonstrations calling for change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The officer caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, and the three other officers involved are now facing counts of aiding and abetting murder.
In communities across the United States, including Montana, protesters are pointing to the case as only the latest in a long line of police killings of unarmed black men, and yet another piece of evidence showing that the American justice system is so steeped in racism that it continually fails people of color.
That same justice system is predicated on the people’s right to peaceably assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. The United States was founded on it, its history built upon movement after movement, the people ever rising up to demand change.
Today’s protesters are demanding an end to the deaths of nonviolent black suspects at the hands of law enforcement officers, but also a fundamental reshaping of a justice system that imprisons black Americans at a rate five times greater than whites.
In Missoula, the protesters have done an exemplary job of uniting to make this case, led initially by the University of Montana Black Student Union and augmented by others in the community willing to share their personal experiences as people of color. Photos taken by Missoulian photographers show protesters at multiple gatherings taking pains to maintain social distancing for the most part, with many wearing face coverings.
And local leaders are listening. To their credit, Missoula city and county officials swiftly voiced their shared outrage and concern, as Mayor John Engen put it during last Monday’s city council meeting. They are taking steps to open more lines of conversation between law enforcement and minority groups, as well as add implicit bias training for all government employees.
Meanwhile, the police presence at the protests has been welcome, especially as armed counter-protestors began to show up. Tempers flared after the doughboy statue on the courthouse lawn was vandalized with some spray paint, and at one point counter-protesters tried to drown out the chants of the original protesters by cranking up the volume on their car stereos.
Some of these counter-protesters were acting on worries that the looting and rioting seen in other states could happen in Missoula. They no doubt viewed their role as that of defenders of the peace, while others viewed their show of force as intimidation. Here, the Missoula police played an especially crucial role in quelling any attempts to escalate conflict while still allowing everyone to freely express themselves. This did not involve the kind of dramatic acts of heroism that tends to draw attention and applause; however, Missoulians should recognize and take pride in our local officers’ steadfast commitment to protecting and serving the public in this quieter way.
The police also looked into claims, spread largely via social media but also repeated by some influential western Montana officials, that agitators from outside the state were traveling to Missoula to wreak havoc. The Missoula police investigated those rumors and found “no credible intelligence that is true,” Police Chief Jaeson White reported last week.
We hope Missoula is allowed to continue this conversation without the unwelcome influence of outside groups with their own agendas. We hope the peace holds. We hope that meaningful changes are made. We hope for justice for all.
This editorial represents the views of the Missoulian Editorial Board: Publisher Jim Strauss, Editor Gwen Florio and Opinion Editor Tyler Christensen.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.