Peace & protest in Missoula

In Missoula, the protesters have done an exemplary job of uniting to make this case, led initially by the University of Montana Black Student Union and augmented by others in the community willing to share their personal experiences as people of color. Photos taken by Missoulian photographers show protesters at multiple gatherings taking pains to maintain social distancing for the most part, with many wearing face coverings.

And local leaders are listening. To their credit, Missoula city and county officials swiftly voiced their shared outrage and concern, as Mayor John Engen put it during last Monday’s city council meeting. They are taking steps to open more lines of conversation between law enforcement and minority groups, as well as add implicit bias training for all government employees.

Meanwhile, the police presence at the protests has been welcome, especially as armed counter-protestors began to show up. Tempers flared after the doughboy statue on the courthouse lawn was vandalized with some spray paint, and at one point counter-protesters tried to drown out the chants of the original protesters by cranking up the volume on their car stereos.